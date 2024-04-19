El Paso Takes Down Albuquerque, 9-3

April 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored the final six runs Friday night at Southwest University Park and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-3. The teams have split the first four games of the six-game series.

The game was tied 3-3 when El Paso sent eight batters to the plate in the sixth inning and scored three runs without a hit. They had four walks and took advantage of an Albuquerque error in the frame. Chihuahuas reliever Lake Bachar pitched a scoreless sixth inning and picked up his third win, which is tied with El Paso's Nolan Watson and two other Pacific Coast League pitchers for the league lead. Bachar has allowed only one earned run in 12 innings this season.

Chihuahuas left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 3-for-4 with two doubles after entering the game 3-for-34 this season. Chihuahuas designated hitter Graham Pauley went 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch and his second home run of the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 3, Chihuahuas 9 Final Score (04/19/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (5-14), El Paso (8-11)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Noah Davis (1-4, 4.50) vs. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

