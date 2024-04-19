One Big Frame Sinks Space Cowboys on Friday
April 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
SUGAR LAND, TX - After rattling off three straight wins, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-6) dropped their first game in a six-game series against the Round Rock Express (8-11) 7-3 on Friday night at Constellation Field.
The Express took an early lead on a throwing error by RHP Ryan Gusto (L, 0-1), scoring Elier Hernandez, who hit a lead-off triple. However, in the bottom of the frame, David Hensley made it to third on a double and a throwing error by Sandro Fabian. A Corey Julks sacrifice fly scored Hensley, tying the game up at one.
In the bottom of the third, Pedro León ripped a double over the centerfielder's head to score Julks from second base, putting the Space Cowboys on top 2-1, giving León his 19th RBI of the season.
Round Rock retook the lead in the next inning, scoring on a two-run home run from Jantzen Witte. In the fifth inning, with RHP Ray Gaither on the mound, the Express tacked on another four runs on four hits, giving Round Rock a 7-2 lead after five frames.
In the top of the ninth, César Salazar was hit by a pitch, allowing him to reach with one out. After advancing to second on defensive indifference, Salazar raced home on ground-ball single to right field from Jacob Amaya, chipping away at the Express advantage, but the next batter flied out to close out a 7-3 defeat.
Gusto pitched four innings, giving up three runs, two earned with four strikeouts. RHP Dylan Coleman, RHP Forrest Whitley, RHP Wander Suero and RHP Joel Kuhnel pitched four scoreless innings, only allowing two hits and two walks between them. Five out of the six pitchers had at least two strikeouts on their line, totaling 12, tying the second-most strikeouts as a staff in a game this season for the Space Cowboys.
The Space Cowboys play their fifth game of a six-game series against the Round Rock Express Saturday night. RHP Blair Henley (0-1, 6.30) is set to take the mound for a 6:05 pm CT first pitch against Round Rock's RHP Collin Wiles (NR). The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2024
- One Big Frame Sinks Space Cowboys on Friday - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- El Paso Halts Isotopes' Two-Game Winning Streak, 9-3 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- El Paso Takes Down Albuquerque, 9-3 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- OKC Baseball Club Suffer 7-5 loss to River Cats - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- River Cats Top Oklahoma City, 7-5 - Sacramento River Cats
- Express Defeat Space Cowboys on Friday Night, 7-3 - Round Rock Express
- Bees Blanked on Friday Night - Salt Lake Bees
- April 19 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Aviators - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - April 19, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Sugar Land Collects Third Consecutive One-Run Win Over Round Rock - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Space Cowboys Stories
- One Big Frame Sinks Space Cowboys on Friday
- Offense Plays Catch up in Third-Straight Victory
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Sugar Land
- Blubaugh Dominant in Another Close Game with Express
- Deacon Jones Memorial Garden to be Unveiled on Thursday at Constellation Field