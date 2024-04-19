Bees Blanked on Friday Night

The Salt Lake Bees were stifled by the Reno Aces on Friday night, dropping their seventh consecutive game by a score of 4-0. The Bees were shutout for just the second time.

In a pitching-heavy battle, the first three innings were scoreless as both starting pitchers refused to let up a run. The Aces scored three of their four runs in the fourth inning as Ronaldo Hernández lined a three-run home run to center field, his first round-tripper of the season. The visiting club stretched its lead with a two-out RBI single from Albert Almora Jr in the ninth inning. The Bees carried some momentum into the final frame after Chad Wallach threw out a Reno base runner attempting to steal second, but Salt Lake was unable to get the offense rolling. Ehire Adrianza went 2-for-4 with a double and a single to lead the offense. Salt Lake's best scoring chance came with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh, but Reno pitcher Josh Green was able to work himself out of trouble by inducing a pop up and a ground out.

Kenny Rosenberg (L, 2-2) got the nod on the hill for Salt Lake, going six complete innings and striking out four batters while giving up just the lone 3-run home run. The bullpen provided strong relief behind the starting southpaw as Jose Marte, Bryan Shaw, and Kenyon Yovan all hurled an inning, combining for four hits and one run.

The fifth game of this six-game series is slated for 1:05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark.

