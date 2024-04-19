OKC Baseball Club Suffer 7-5 loss to River Cats

April 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored five runs over the seventh and eighth innings but was unable to complete a comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento (13-6) took a 4-0 lead in the third inning on home runs by Yusniel Díaz and David Villar. The River Cats went on to build a 7-0 advantage with a run in the fifth inning via a RBI single and two more runs in the seventh inning on back-to-back RBI singles. Ryan Ward ended the shutout for Oklahoma City (11-8) when he hit a two-run home run out to right-center field in the seventh inning. In the eighth inning, Trey Sweeney hit a RBI double for Oklahoma City. Kevin Padlo followed and hit a fly ball down the right field line that went over the tall outfield wall near the foul pole. The ball was initially ruled foul, but after further review was changed to a home run to cut Sacramento's lead to two runs.

Of Note:

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI. He has now hit safely in five of the last six games, going 8-for-22. Additionally, Ward now has 16 RBI over his last 10 games and 10 of his 13 total hits this season have gone for extra bases...Ward moved into a tie for the team lead with his fifth home run of the season and now has 17 total RBI so far in 2024 - also tied for most among OKC players.

-Trey Sweeney connected on a RBI double and has now reached base safely in each of his first 18 career Triple-A games. He owns the longest on-base streak in the PCL to start the season.

-Oklahoma City hit two home runs for a third-straight multi-homer game. OKC now has hit 16 home runs over the last seven games and 11 of the team's last 13 runs have scored via home runs over the last three games.

-Kevin Padlo hit his third home run of 2024 and has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 8-for-26.

-Oklahoma City has lost back-to-back games for the second time this season, but first time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2024. OKC's other back-to-back losses this season came April 10 in Round Rock when OKC lost both games of a road doubleheader.

Next Up: The series between Oklahoma City and Sacramento continues with a 6:05 p.m. game Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. OKC will don special edition Marvel-inspired jerseys on the field, along with Marvel-inspired caps. The game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds benefitting the Rookie League Foundation of Oklahoma.

Single-game tickets for OKC games through June are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2024

