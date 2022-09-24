Sugar Land Claims Series Victory with 5-4 Win

Sugar Land, TX - The Space Cowboys plated three runs in the second and two runs in the sixth and held off an Isotopes rally in the later innings to preserve a 5-4 win over the Isotopes Saturday night at Constellation Field.

Offensively, the Isotopes tallied 11 hits, a double and two homers. Wynton Bernard and Carlos Pérez each homered. Bernard drove in three and recorded two hits. Jonathan Morales and Willie MacIver also registered two hits.

Bernard got the Isotopes on the board three pitches into the game when he swatted a solo shot to left.

The Space Cowboys plated then took a 3-1 in the bottom of the second on two RBI singles and a wild pitch.

Albuquerque got a run closer in the fifth on a Bernard RBI single. However, in the sixth frame, Sugar Land plated two runs to take a 5-2 advantage.

The Isotopes cut the deficit to 5-3 in the seventh on Bernard's third RBI of the game. An inning later, Albuquerque scored another single run behind Pérez' solo jack.

Brandon Gold was charged with his eighth loss of the year after tossing 1.2 innings and allowing three runs.

Topes Scope: - Bernard belted his sixth game-opening homer of the year-breaking the previous record of five set by Tony Abreu in 2009. He also tallied his team-leading 43rd multi-hit effort of the season and ninth since returning to the Isotopes lineup on August 31. Additionally, he recorded his team-leading 29th multi-RBI game and ninth three-RBI game. His third RBI of the game was his 90th of the year, the 14th Isotope player to reach the 90 RBI plateau.

-Bernard also stole his 30th bag of the year-becoming the seventh Isotopes to swipe 30 bags in a season and first since Joc Pederson 2014.

-Pérez connected on his 30th homer of the year-becoming the 10th Isotope player to reach the 30-homer mark and first since Sam Hilliard (35) and Roberto Ramos (30) in 2019.

-Brenton Doyle recorded his first outfield assist for the Isotopes when he threw out Joe Perez attempting to score. It was the sixth runner Albuquerque has nabbed at the plate and 17th total assist on the year.

-Gold lasted just 1.2 innings, tying for his second-shortest start of the year.

-MacIver recorded his first Triple-A hit in the seventh inning, an infield single.

-Morales registered his 28th multi-hit effort of the year, good enough for third on the team, and his first September 17.

-The Isotopes turned three double plays on the night, tied for the second-most in a game this season.

-With the Sugar Land win, they clinched their second series victory over the Isotopes this year.

-Albuquerque is now 16-21 in one run ball games and 8-18 on the road. They have also played eighth one-run contests since September 7, going 3-5.

-The Isotopes struck out just five times, tied for the third-lowest total of the year.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys will play the series finale Sunday at 1:05 pm MST. Albuquerque is expected to send Ty Blach to the hill while Sugar Land is slated to start Brett Conine.

