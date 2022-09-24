Schmitt Singles in Triple-A Debut, Mercedes Lines His 3rd Homer of Series in RC Defeat
September 24, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - Despite a homer by designated hitter Yermín Mercedes and a lockdown performance by the bullpen, the Sacramento River Cats (63-82) lost 3-1 at the Salt Lake Bees (70-77) in Saturday's series finale.
Mercedes ended a strong series vs the Bees with a 2-for-4 day, providing the River Cats' lone run with a towering 403-foot, 106 MPH exit velocity solo homer. The 29-year-old was 7-for-20 (.350) with a double, three homers, five RBIs, and a 1.231 OPS in five games in Salt Lake.
Third baseman Casey Schmitt, the Giants' No. 6 prospect on MLB Pipeline, quickly made an impact in the River Cats' lineup, singling on the first pitch he saw of his Triple-A career.
The Bees scored a run in each of the first three innings vs lefty Enmanuel De Jesus (4-5), who finished with two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings.
Lefty Joey Marciano struck out one of one in his 55th game of the season, which tied left-hander Ron Flores (2004) and righty Tyler Rogers (2017) for most in River Cats' history.
Following the off day on Sunday, the River Cats will kick off their final series of 2022 at home vs the Bay Area-affiliated rival Las Vegas Aviators on Monday.
Sacramento righty Sean Hjelle (6-8, 4.92) will take on lefty Hogan Harris (0-3, 7.71) at 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Righty Ryan Walker had his best Triple-A outing to date, striking out two in 1.1 perfect innings of relief. Right-hander Norwith Gudino followed with four strikeouts over 2.2 shutout innings.
Right-hander Luis Ortiz spun another scoreless frame. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 25.0 Triple-A innings, going 4-0 with 23 strikeouts, a 0.80 WHIP, and a .179 opposing batting average since June 29.
Right fielder Austin Dean went 1-for-2 with three walks, while catcher Jhonny Pereda was 1-for-2 with two walks.
