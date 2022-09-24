Space Cowboys Notch Series Win with Victory over Albuquerque

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys notched a series victory in their final home series of the season with a 5-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday night at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys scored three runs in the second to help lead them to their sixth win in their last seven games. Joe Perez opened the scoring with an RBI single and Edwin Diaz followed two batters later with an RBI single of his own. Alex De Goti then came around to score on a wild pitch to close out the inning's scoring.

Since Perez was assigned to the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Christi on Monday, he's gone 7-for-12 (.583) with an RBI and four walks in four games.

The Space Cowboys added another pair of runs in the sixth on an RBI fielder's choice from Marty Costes and RBI single from Jake Meyers. Over his last nine games, Meyers has hit .382 (13x34) with three doubles, a home run, five RBI and six walks.

Blake Taylor picked up the win for the Space Cowboys after tossing 1 1/3 innings of relief behind starter Jimmy Endersby. Enoli Paredes locked down his team-leading 12th save of the year with a scoreless ninth. He's been scoreless in his last seven appearances, allowing just one hit and no walks over that stretch while striking out 12 batters.

Carlos Perez hit his 30th home run of the season in the eighth inning to bring the Isotopes to within one. Wynton Bernard led off the game with his 21st homer of the year.

The Space Cowboys play their final home game of the season at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday at Constellation Field, finishing out their six-game series vs. Albuquerque. Brett Conine is set to start for the Space Cowboys with the Isotopes scheduled to start Ty Blach.

The Space Cowboys will be hosting Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, which includes a Mystery Giveaway as well as a 2022 Space Cowboys team poster to fans as they enter Constellation Field.

