Space Cowboys Game Notes, 9.24 vs. Albuquerque

September 24, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







'LEE'D THE PACK: Korey Lee has hit 15 home runs since Aug. 1, which are the the most of all Triple A players over that span and tied for the most of all players in Minor League Baseball. Lee hit three home runs on Aug. 23 in Las Vegas, becoming the fourth player in Sugar Land history to accomplish the feat. His 25 home runs on the year are seventh most in the Pacific Coast League.

ENOLI CANNOLI: Enoli Paredes has not allowed a hit, run or walk in his last six outings, spanning six innings pitched. Paredes has struck out 11 batters through that span as well. Paredes' 2.68 ERA with the Space Cowboys is the fifth lowest of Pacific Coast League pitchers with at least 50 innings.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.