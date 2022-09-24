Ramos, Mercedes Homer, Power Comeback In River Cats' Friday Night Dub

Salt Lake City, Utah - A four-RBI day by center fielder Heliot Ramos, which included a game-tying homer, helped lift the Sacramento River Cats (63-81) to a 12-7 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (69-77) on Friday.

After falling behind 1-0 in the bottom of the second, the River Cats got on the board with three runs in the third, the first coming on an RBI double by right fielder Austin Dean. Three pitches later, second baseman Jason Krizan lined a two-run double, his 30th of the season, to plate shortstop Dixon Machado and Dean (who finished with four runs).

Salt Lake quickly responded with two runs in the third and three in the fourth off righty Wei-Chieh Huang, who allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out six in 4.0 innings.

Down 6-3 in the fifth, the River Cats exploded for five runs on two homers. Ramos demolished a 1-2 slider from righty Jonathan Aro (4-7) 452-feet for a game-tying three-run homer (106.4 MPH exit velocity).

Following a single by third baseman Ford Proctor, designated hitter Yermín Mercedes lined a go-ahead two-run homer 445 feet off lefty Brian Moran, his seventh big fly for Sacramento (107.8 MPH exit velocity).

The River Cats added two insurance runs in the sixth to make it 10-6 with RBI doubles by first baseman Taylor Jones and Ramos.

Jones broke the game open in the top of the ninth, lining a two-out two-run double, his fourth RBI double in two games.

Left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (4-4, 4.50) will look to finish off the series with a victory. He'll be opposed by lefty Kenny Rosenberg (2-5, 3.39) at 5:35 p.m. (PT) on Saturday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Lefty Andrew Vasquez (4-0) allowed two hits while striking out three in 2.0 shutout innings of relief. Righty RJ Dabovich struck out three over the final 1.1 shutout innings to secure the win and his first Triple-A save.

Left fielder Steele Walker became the second River Cats player to fall one hit shy of the cycle this week, going 3-for-5 with a double and triple.

