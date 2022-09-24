Canzone Homers, Plates Three in 9-3 Aces' Win over Aviators

Las Vegas, Nev. - Dominic Canzone's homer and three-RBI night set the tone for the Reno Aces' (80-63) offensive attack in a 9-3 triumph over the Las Vegas Aviators (70-75) Friday night in front of 8,092 attendees at Las Vegas Ballpark.

With the victory, the Aces maintain a 20-8 record against the Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network.

Jake Hager gave the Aces an early 1-0 advantage with a solo shot to left in the second inning.

Reno's power surge continued in the third frame when Canzone's three-run homer capped off a four-run inning and increased the Aces' lead to 5-0. The outfielder has now homered three times in his last four games.

The offensive raid continued for Reno's starting nine with a pair of runs in the fifth and eighth frames to cement the 9-3 victory.

Tyler Holton (W, 5-0) earned his fifth win of the season with 2.2 innings of one-run ball on one hit, allowed no walks and did not register a strikeout.

Aces Notables:

Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, 2B, HR (15), 3 RBI, 2 R.

Jake Hager: 2-for-4, 2B, HR (5), 2 RBI, 2 R.

Jancarlos Cintron: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R, BB

Seth Beer: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB.

Caleb Baragar: (N/D) 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K's.

The Aces continue their six-game road trip to Sin City square off against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, through Sunday, September 25th. Reno will return home for a final three-game slate against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, beginning Monday, September 26 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for the final homestand of the 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

