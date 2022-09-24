Bees Drop Slugfest with River Cats to Snap Three-Game Winning Streak

The Salt Lake Bees (69-77) and the Sacramento River Cats (63-81) combined for 19 runs and 27 hits Friday night, but the Bees came out on the losing end, falling 12-7. Despite the loss on the field, the Bees raised $35,000 for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation during their annual Go Gold promotion through online and in-person donations.

Jose Gomez went 3-for-4 in the loss and was a home run short of the cycle with an RBI and a run scored. Torii Hunter Jr. hit his first home run of the season at the Triple-A level, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.

Sacramento tied their season high with 10 extra-base hits including a new season high of seven doubles.

The Bees would score first in this one and held a 6-3 lead after four innings. They scored twice on a wild pitch and two more times on Hunter Jr.'s home run to left field in the fourth inning.

Sacramento wasted no time and took their second lead of the game in the top of the fifth with a five-run inning highlighted by a three-RBI blast by Heliot Ramos and a two-RBI shot by Yermin Mercedes. They would go on to add two more in the sixth and in the ninth, putting the game out of reach for the Bees.

The Bees and the River Cats will play the final game of the 2022 Salt Lake home season tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m.

