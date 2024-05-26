Sugar Land Blanks Round Rock 5-0 in Series Finale

May 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-18) shut out the Round Rock Express (27-23) by a final score of 5-0 at Constellation Field on Sunday night. Space Cowboys RHP Blair Henley, RHP Shawn Dubin and RHP Luis Contreras combined for the clean slate and allowed only two hits to give Sugar Land the series victory. Round Rock starter RHP Peter Solomon (0-0, 3.29) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts, leaving him with a loss. Sugar Land starter RHP Blair Henley (0-0, 4.78) earned the victory after allowing one hit and two walks with five punchouts over six shutout innings. Along the Train Tracks:

* After three scoreless innings, Sugar Land took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when C Luke Berryhill hit a two-run home run to left field which scored DH César Salazar. * The Space Cowboys extended their lead to three thanks to a sacrifice fly by Salazar that plated 2B Will Wagner in the sixth inning. * Round Rock ended the no-hitter in the seventh inning when DH Sam Huff singled into left field. * Wagner scored again in the eighth inning for Sugar Land. After he walked, LF Cooper Hummel smacked a two-run homer to extend the advantage to 5-0.

E-Train Excerpts:

* Express C Sam Huff recorded the only two Round Rock hits of the night, going 2-for-4 with two strikeouts. * Round Rock dropped four of six games in the series and it is their first series loss since April 16-21 which also came at Sugar Land. They had won the last four series they played in.

Next up: Round Rock returns home to Dell Diamond to begin a six-game series on Tuesday against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). First pitch for Tuesday's series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be announced. Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter ! #RR#

