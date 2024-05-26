Cecconi's Seven Inning Masterpiece Leads Reno to 6-0 Win over Oklahoma City in Series Finale

May 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City, Okla. - The Reno Aces (24-27) held the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (28-23) scoreless in a 6-0 victory in Sunday's series finale at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. It was Reno's first shutout since April 19 th against the Salt Lake Bees.

Cecconi (3-2) took the win after locking down Oklahoma City's lineup, tossing seven scoreless innings with a season-high (MLB & MiLB) nine punchouts. The 24-year-old allowed seven hits and one walk. Cecconi had recently completed a month-long stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks, posting a 6.12 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 32.1 innings. The Florida native will carry a 3.38 ERA and a 32:9 K: BB over 26.2 innings into his next projected start against the Salt Lake Bees.

Christian Montes De Oca entered the eighth inning to relieve Cecconi and complete the shutout, working for two innings and allowing one hit. The right-hander was dominant in the series against Oklahoma City, holding his opponent scoreless through four frames with one save.

Reno's offense was highlighted by a crucial seventh inning where the Aces reached base six times with two outs, generating four runs. Tristin English, Kyle Garlick, Andres Chaparro, and Deyvison De Los Santos were each credited with RBI singles in the breakout inning.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 28th, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Aces Notables

Slade Cecconi: (W, 3-2), 7.0 IP, 7 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 9 K

Christian Montes De Oca: 2.0 IP, 0 R

Bryson Brigman: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B

