Walk-Off Seals Series Victory for Bees

May 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees walked it off in the series finale against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday afternoon, capturing the series victory with a 5-4 win in 10 innings at Smith's Ballpark.

Jason Martin got the Bees on the board early, lifting his fourth home run of the season down the left field line and giving Salt Lake a quick 1-0 edge. Willie Maclver tied the game with a solo home run to left field on the first pitch in the third inning, marking his fourth of the season. The Bees responded in no time as Bryce Teodosio lined a leadoff double and advanced to third via a sacrifice bunt by Anthony Mulrine. In the following at-bat, Michael Stefanic plated Teodosio with a sacrifice bunt to give the Bees the lead back, 2-1. Salt Lake tacked on another run in the sixth inning with the help of a leadoff walk drawn by Elliot Soto, who reached second after a groundout. Soto later nabbed third with one out for his eighth stolen base of the season before Drew Ellis drove in Soto with a groundout. The Isotopes put up a crooked number in the seventh inning to take their first lead of the game as two consecutive hitters reached with one out before Trevor Boone pulled Albuquerque within one run with an RBI single and Drew Romo gave Albuquerque the lead with a two-RBI triple, 4-3. The Bees tied the game in the eighth inning with the help of some two out magic and an error as Hunter Dozier doubled to left field and Ellis reached first after an error on the Isotopes first baseman, Grant Lavigne, allowing Dozier to come around third and score.

Salt Lake reliever Jose Marte (W, 2-2) kept the Isotopes off the board in the 10th inning even with the automatic runner in place, allowing for the Bees to win the game with any run in the home half. Soto started the frame on second base as the automatic runner while Martin was intentionally walked to put Bees on first and second. A wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position before Dozier struck out and Ellis was intentionally walked. With the bases loaded and the winning run on third, Charles Leblanc sent 6,936 fans home happy with a walk-off walk against Albuquerque pitcher Blake Goldsberry (L, 0-1), despite an Isotopes pitch challenge.

The Bees used seven different arms in the series finale with southpaw Houston Harding starting things off on the bump. Travis MacGregor, Ryan Miller, Adam Kolarek, Amir Garrett, Bryan Shaw, and Marte all entered in relief to cover the final 7.2 innings. Harding pitched just 2.1 innings, allowing just one run on MacIver's solo home run before exiting after taking a line drive back to the mound. Garrett was the only other Bees pitcher to allow a run, giving up three runs in the seventh inning while walking a pair.

The Bees hit the road to face the Aces for their first trip to Reno this season. Salt Lake hosted Reno earlier this season, taking just one of the six games in mid-April. The series is set to start on Tuesday, May 28 with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. MT at Greater Nevada Field.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.