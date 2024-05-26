Isotopes Walked off in Final Game at Salt Lake, 5-4

May 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Salt Lake City, UT - Isotopes starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann delivered seven strong innings of three-hit, three-run ball, but mistakes once again were Albuquerque's undoing. A fielding error by first baseman Grant Lavigne tied the game in the eighth, then Charles Leblanc took a full-count walk with the bases loaded two innings later, giving the Bees a 5-4 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Topes Scope:

- Today marked the 92nd and final game for the Isotopes in downtown Salt Lake City, as the franchise is slated to relocate to South Jordan, Utah, for the 2025 campaign. Albuquerque finishes with a 40-52 record at Franklin Covey Field/Spring Mobile Ballpark/Smith's Ballpark.

- Kauffmann's quality start was the third of the season for Albuquerque (also: Noah Davis, April 14 vs. Sugar Land; Josh Rogers, May 4 vs. Round Rock). Additionally, it marked the second time an Isotopes hurler completed seven frames, joining Rogers' May 4 outing.

- Today was Kauffmann's 43rd start in an Isotopes uniform (2022-present), passing Stephen Fife (2012-14) for fifth-most by a pitcher in club history. Kauffmann is five starts away from tying Chris George (2006-07).

- Kauffmann completed at least seven innings for just the second time in his professional career. He spun 8.0 shutout frames for Double-A Hartford on May 6, 2022 vs. Binghamton.

- This afternoon's game featured just 12 combined hits, the second-fewest in an Isotopes contest this year (lowest: 11, April 5 at Oklahoma City). Albuquerque was held to six or fewer knocks for the sixth time in 2024, and second time in the last three games.

- The six hits allowed by the pitching staff was the second-lowest total in a ballgame this season (fewest: five, April 18 at El Paso).

- Salt Lake used seven pitchers, tied for a season-high by an opponent now reached on three occasions (last: May 18 vs. Sugar Land).

- The Bees connected on just two home runs this week, tied for the fewest allowed by Albuquerque in a six-game series (also: Sept. 12-17, 2023 at El Paso).

- The Isotopes dropped to 4-10 in one-run games, including three losses to the Bees during this set. Overall, Salt Lake has defeated Albuquerque in five-straight contests which have been decided by a lone tally, dating back to June 1, 2023.

- Drew Romo was 1-for-3 with a two-run triple, the third time in the series he delivered a run-scoring extra-base hit off a left-handed pitcher in the seventh inning or later. However, Romo was just 5-for-26 against the Bees.

- Willie MacIver finished 2-for-3 with a double and solo homer, his fourth clout of the season. It was his second contest with multiple extra-base hits in 2024, as he doubled twice on March 31 vs. El Paso.

- Sam Hilliard was held hitless for just the fifth time in his last 30 starts, dating back to April 19. However, Hilliard made another fabulous catch in center field, robbing Bryce Teodosio of an extra-base hit in the ninth inning.

- Lavigne's miscue in the eighth was his 13th of the season, worst among all Triple-A players. Additionally, today marked Albuquerque's 18th contest with multiple miscues. It has now happened in three consecutive ballgames on a pair of instances (also: April 3-5 at Oklahoma City).

- Today was the eighth time in Isotopes history the club has lost via game-ending free pass and first since Aug. 12, 2021 at Sugar Land (Jose Siri). Salt Lake has nine walk-off victories over Albuquerque, with seven coming since the start of the 2017 campaign.

On Deck: The Isotopes return home to begin a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (AAA Dodgers) on Tuesday. It will be a "Taco Tuesday" promotion, with many speciality items being featured at the concession stands throughout the evening. Gates open at 5:30 pm, and first pitch is slated for 6:35.

