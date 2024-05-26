Round Rock RHP Gerson Garabito Promoted to Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome to The Show, Gerson! The Texas Rangers announced that the club selected the contract of Round Rock Express RHP Gerson Garabito on Sunday morning. Garabito is scheduled to start today against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field at 1:10 p.m. CT.

Garabito opened the season with Double-A Frisco before he made his Express debut on April 17. He signed a minor league contract with Texas on December 18, 2023 and had not appeared in affiliated baseball since 2021 before appearing in the minors for the Rangers this season.

The right-hander appeared in six games with four starts for Round Rock and went 1-2 with a 2.05 ERA (6 ER/26.1 IP) while issuing only eight walks and collecting 30 strikeouts. He did not allow a run over 14.1 innings from April 24 - May 18.

In his first outing of the year at Constellation Field against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros), Garabito tossed 5.0 innings and allowed only two earned runs on five hits with zero walks and four strikeouts.

His best start of the season came on May 4 at Isotopes Park while facing the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies). Garabito went 6.0 innings of scoreless baseball with only four hits, two walks and four strikeouts while collecting the win.

The Kansas City Royals signed Garabito in 2012 as a 17-year-old. He appeared in the minors for five seasons with Kansas City before electing minor league free agency in November 2020. He signed with the San Francisco Giants and appeared in 25 games in 2021 with Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento. He did not re-sign and had been a free agent since October 2021 before signing with Texas this offseason.

Before appearing in a game for Frisco to start 2024, it had been 938 days since Garabito's last outing in affiliated baseball with Double-A Richmond in 2021. He has logged 133 appearances and 617.2 innings in the minors before making his debut in Minnesota today.

Garabito joins Express teammates INF Justin Foscue, INF Davis Wendzel, RHP Cole Winn and RHP Jack Leiter to log their first Major League action in 2024.

Round Rock and Sugar Land will finish their six-game series at Constellation Field tonight with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Peter Solomon (0-0, 2.79) is slated to start against Space Cowboys RHP Blair Henley (1-3, 5.54).

