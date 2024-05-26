Aviators Take Finale

May 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (28-23) dropped the finale to the Las Vegas Aviators (25-26) by a score of 6-2, Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

Las Vegas opened the scoring in the third inning on a two-run double from Aledmys Diaz, but Tacoma answered right back on a two-run home run from Ryan Bliss. The Aviators added another run in the fourth on an RBI single from Hoy Park to take a 3-2 lead.

All three runs were charged to Emerson Hancock, who allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five in his third start with Tacoma. It stayed 3-2 until the eighth, when Las Vegas padded their lead.

They got three runs on a solo home run from Yohel Pozo, his second in as many games, and a two-run double from Nick Allen. The three runs were the first earned runs Joey Krehbiel has allowed since May 5, snapping a streak of 6.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

It stayed 6-2, as Las Vegas got five scoreless innings of relief from five different pitchers to end Tacoma's winning streak.

POSTGAME NOTES: After scoring 42 runs on 38 hits through the first four games of the series, Tacoma's offense recorded just four total hits over their last two games. Ryan Bliss hit his seventh home run of the season today, driving in Tacoma's only two runs. His seven deep flies ties him for the team lead.

Tacoma will get the day off tomorrow and travel to Sacramento to start a six-game series against the River Cats. First pitch from Sutter Health Park is scheduled for 6:45 pm Tuesday night. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 26, 2024

