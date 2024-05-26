Shutout Loss Ends OKC's Week

May 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club closed out its home series with a 6-0 loss to the Reno Aces Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Reno (24-27) scored runs in the second and third innings on a RBI single by Sergio Alcántara and on an Oklahoma City fielding error, respectively. The Aces then scored four runs in the seventh inning as six consecutive batters reached base on five hits, including four straight hits, as well as a hit by pitch to give Reno a 6-0 lead. Oklahoma City outhit the Aces, 8-7, in the loss as the team's record fell to 28-23 overall.

Of Note:

- The shutout loss was Oklahoma City's fourth of the season and third shutout loss since May 3. Prior to Sunday, OKC last suffered a shutout loss May 16 in Sacramento in an 8-0 defeat...Sunday was the seventh time in the last 14 games that Oklahoma City's offense was held to two runs or less.

-Oklahoma City outhit the Aces, 8-7, as OKC's hit total Sunday was the team's highest in a shutout loss since the 2015 season when OKC had nine hits in a 5-0 shutout loss on the road in New Orleans...OKC went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position Sunday and went 5-for-43 (.116) with RISP over the final four games of the series.

-James Outman led OKC with three hits, going 3-for-4. He has hit safely in his last three games (5x11) and has reached base safely in each of his first six games with OKC.

-Andre Lipcius finished with his team-leading 21st multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 with a double. He has reached base safely in a season-best 16-games and has hit safely in 14 of the 16 games during the on-base streak, batting .381 (24x63) with seven doubles, four homers, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored since May 8.

-Chris Owings went 2-for-4 for his 10th multi-hit game of the season. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 9-for-25 (.360) with a triple and home run.

-OKC allowed six runs Sunday after allowing 13 runs Saturday night. The 19 runs allowed in the back-to-back losses are the most allowed by OKC over a two-game span since April 27-28 in Albuquerque (19 R).

-OKC pitchers recorded 14 strikeouts, led by seven K's from starting pitcher Ben Casparius. The total marked the fifth time this season OKC recorded at least 14 K's in a game and were the most for the team most since tallying a season-high 17 strikeouts May 5 against Salt Lake in OKC.

-OKC and Reno ended up with a split in their six-game series. OKC had a 3-1 series lead before the Aces won the final two games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC has now lost three of the last four games and is 0-1-2 in the last three series.

-OKC was charged with a season-high four errors and has five errors over the last two games to bring the team's season total to 35. Entering Saturday, OKC had two errors over the previous seven games combined and the team's 30 total errors were fewest in the league.

Next Up : Oklahoma City travels to open a six-game road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT Tuesday at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 26, 2024

