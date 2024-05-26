Oklahoma City Baseball Club suffers 13-7 loss to Reno Aces

The Reno Aces scored seven straight runs, including five runs in the ninth inning, to close out Saturday night's game and send the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to a 13-7 loss at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (28-22) tied the score, 6-6, in the fifth inning on a solo home run by James Outman before Reno (23-27) went on to build a 13-6 lead. The Aces went ahead with a run in the sixth inning and added another run in the eighth inning as both runs scored on RBI singles by Ronaldo Hernández. Then in the ninth inning, the Aces added five more runs, including a two-run single by Tristin English and a RBI triple by Deyvison De Los Santos. Trey Sweeney connected on a RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning for OKC to make the score, 13-7. To start the game, Reno built a 3-0 lead before OKC scored three runs in the second inning on a RBI triple by Kody Hoese, a wild pitch and a solo home run by Drew Avans. A two-run homer by Kevin Padlo put OKC ahead, 5-3, in the third inning. Reno then answered with three runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-5 lead before Outman's solo homer tied the score in the fifth inning.

Of Note:

- Oklahoma City lost for the second time in three games, but for just the second time in the last seven games...OKC leads the six-game series against Reno, 3-2.

-The Aces scored 13 runs on 16 hits Saturday after OKC had held opponents to four runs or less in six straight games...The 13 runs allowed tied OKC's season-high mark also set April 23 in Albuquerque. The 16 hits allowed tied for the second-most allowed by OKC in a game this season, as OKC last allowed that many hits in a game April 25 in Albuquerque when the team also allowed 16 hits...The five runs scored by the Aces in the ninth inning were the most allowed in an inning by OKC since allowing five runs in the fourth inning April 27 in Albuquerque.

-Oklahoma City hit three home runs for the team's most in a game since hitting three home runs May 9 in Sugar Land. OKC entered Saturday having been held to nine total home runs over the previous 13 games...Saturday was the ninth time this season OKC hit three or more homers in a game.

-Seven different players recorded a hit for OKC and Kevin Padlo led OKC with two RBI...Drew Avans reached base four times, going 1-for-2 with a home run, three walks and scored two runs.

-OKC played its 50th game of the season Saturday and is now 28-22 at the one-third mark of the 150-game season.

-The game had a delayed start of 1 hour, 41 minutes due to potential inclement weather in the area.

Next Up: The series between Oklahoma City and Reno wraps up at 2:05 p.m. on a City Celebration Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases. Single-game tickets for OKC games through June are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

