Strong Start Not Enough as Ports Lead Slips Late

April 21, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Ca.- The Ports had control for most of the game led by yet another impressive outing from Mitch Myers, but the Inland Empire 66ers rallied late and played spoiler coming back and winning in extra innings for the second straight night in a 3-2 win over Stockton in game two of this six-game series in San Bernardino Wednesday night.

The Ports struck first when Kevin Richards hit a single into left field that scored Denzel Clarke who reached on a single to center and advanced on a D'Shawn Knowles error. The two would combine again in the fifth in a similar fashion as Clarke and Muncy initiated the inning with back-to-back walks followed by Richard's singling to left driving in Clarke to add another run and a 2-0 Ports lead.

Mitch Myers delivered once again for Stockton, dealing six-plus innings and striking out five. Myers, who was recently named Cal League MiLB Pitcher of the Week, has yet to allow a run in the first 12 innings of his career. The former 12th-round pick would work into the seventh before being relieved from Yehizon Sanchez after allowing back-to-back singles to open the inning.

The 66ers scratched back in the eighth. Following a double to start the inning from Starlin Gill who would advance to third on a groundout subsequently, Edgar Quero hit a sacrifice fly to cut Inland Empire's deficit to one, 2-1. In the ninth, the Ports Sanchez rendered the 66ers comeback with lead-off singles to begin the frame and eventually tying it on a Starlin Gill single plating D'Shawn Knowles.

With the Ports going down in order in the top half of the tenth, the 66ers would waste no time handing the baton off as Werner Blakely doubled off of Jack Owen to drive in Edgar Quero to lift them to their second straight win over Stockton 3-2.

Jack Owen (0-1) swallowed the loss with Joey Walsh (1-0) tabbing the win for Inland Empire (6-5). Kevin Richards finished 2-4 with both of the Ports' (4-7) runs driven in.

Game three is set for 7:05 pm Thursday night as the Ports will send Luke Anderson (0-0) to the mound against the 66ers Alejandro Hidalgo (0-0).

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.