Fresno loses 8-6 to Lake Elsinore for first setback at home

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (7-4) winning parade at home was rained on by the Lake Elsinore Storm (6-5) 8-6 Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. The back-and-forth affair put Fresno 4-1 at home with a 4-2 mark in one or two-run affairs.

In the second inning, both clubs scored four runs during their respected frames. Pierce Jones powered Lake Elsinore ahead 4-0 with a grand slam to left-center field. Fresno tied the contest after a pair of sacrifice flies and a Benny Montgomery two-RBI single to left. The Storm grabbed the advantage back in the third from a Marcos Castanon sacrifice fly.

Once again in the sixth, the Grizzlies knotted the contest at five with a Juan Guerrero triple to center. Guerrero has now tallied 10 hits and seven RBI over his past six games. The Storm regained control in the seventh from two singles and a sacrifice fly. Jackson Merrill and Lucas Dunn collected the RBI hits.

In the ninth, Fresno whacked four hits and plated one run. Yanquiel Fernandez enjoyed the RBI after lining a single to right. Despite loading the bases, a strikeout and fly ball to right ended the Grizzlies threat and their perfect home record. Bodi Rascon (1-1) notched the victory while Noah Gotsis (1-1) agonized the loss. Hazahel Quijada secured his second save for Lake Elsinore. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow night from downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Hunter Goodman (2-2, R, 2 BB, HBP, SB)

- DH Juan Guerrero (2-4, 3B, 2 RBI)

- CF Benny Montgomery (3-5, 2 RBI)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- LF Pierce Jones (1-3, GS, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- SS Jackson Merrill (3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- DH Marcos Castanon (1-3, RBI, R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Thursday April 21 Lake Elsinore Storm (Home) Lake Elsinore RHP Jairo Iriarte (1-0, 0.00) vs. Fresno LHP Evan Shawver (1-0, 0.00) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Grizzlies starter Case Williams tied his career-high with six punchouts. Williams went four innings, allowing five runs (earned), on four hits and three walks.

Hunter Goodman reached base five times with a pair of singles, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. The Memphis product bumped his batting average to .349 in the process.

