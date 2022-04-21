Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Lake Elsinore

The Grizzlies and Storm continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Evan Shawver and Storm RHP Jairo Iriarte are the probable starters.

LAKE ELSINORE STORMS INTO FRESNO: The Lake Elsinore Storm are in the midst of their first ever and only regular season trip to Chukchansi Park this week. Last season, the Grizzlies traveled to Lake Elsinore and took four of six from the Storm. Lake Elsinore joined the California League in 1994 and are one of four teams in the southern division. The Storm are affiliated with the San Diego Padres organization and have been since the start of the 2001 season. Prior to that, the team had ties with the California Angels from 1981-2000. Lake Elsinore has gone through a couple name and location changes in their club history. In 1979, they were known as the Santa Clara Padres. From 1980-85, they were named the Redwood Pioneers and from 1986-1993, they were the Palm Springs Angels. Since 2004, Lake Elsinore have been known as the Storm and have called their home at Lake Elsinore Diamond or just, The Diamond. It takes five hours and 23 minutes on average to drive from Chukchansi Park to The Diamond via car.

DON'T RAIN ON MY WINNING PARADE: The Fresno Grizzlies continue their third series of the 2022 season tied for the best record in the California League (7-4). Despite a small sample size, the Grizzlies lead the league in batting average (.290, .29 points higher than Lake Elsinore), hits (112, 15 more than Lake Elsinore), fielding percentage (.969) and saves (4). Fresno ranks second overall in team ERA (4.31) and are among the upper half of the league in the majority of pitching categories.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Grizzlies lost their first 2022 home game 8-6 last night against the Storm. Fresno is now 40-25 in the friendly confines of Chukchansi Park over the past two seasons. Nine of the 11 homers hit by the Grizzlies this season have come in downtown Fresno while the team is batting a strong .312 overall.

CARDIAC BEARS: Six of the Grizzlies' 11 games this season have finished within one or two-run scores. Fresno is 4-2 in that stretch with a 3-1 mark at home. Last year, the Grizzlies played 57 games of their 120 contests with one or two-run differences (38-19).

FROM BEARCAT TO BEAR: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to lefty Evan Shawver. The 22-year old was drafted by the Rockies in the 7th round of the 2021 draft out of the University of Cincinnati. In 2021 for the Bearcats, Shawver posted a 2.72 ERA in 46.1 innings. The year prior, Shawver recorded 35 strikeouts in 22.2 frames with a 1.59 ERA in a shortened 2020 season. In his first season with Cincinnati, Shawver fanned 69 batters over 61.2 innings. He is a product of Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst, Ohio (also known as Amherst Steele). Shawver holds the Amherst Steele career record for strikeouts with 316 in 191 frames, going 21-8 with a 0.77 ERA. As a senior, he struck out 122 batters in 61.1 innings with a 0.11 ERA. He was named the 2018 Division I Player of the Year by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association and Lorain County Mr. Baseball. Read more about the lefty on Page 2.

LET'S GOOOOO: The Fresno Grizzlies brought back almost their entire field staff for the 2022 season. Manager Robinson Cancel will once again pilot the team after leading the Grizzlies to a league-best 74-41 record and earning a playoff spot in his inaugural season at the helm. Assuming the same roles in 2022 as well are Pitching Coach Mark Brewer, Hitting Coach Nic Wilson and Athletic Trainer Justin Wilson. Steve Soliz remains on the staff as well, moving from Development Supervisor to Bench Coach. Finally, Genevieve Payne rounds out the group as the Performance Coach. On the players side, 16 pitchers and 14 position players were assigned to Fresno. There are six returning players from the 2021 regular season championship squad and six of the Rockies top 30 prospects as listed by MLB.com will don the Grizzlies threads in 2022. The returning players include RHP Noah Gotsis, RHP Juan Mejia, RHP Case Williams, C Bryant Quijada, INF Warming Bernabel and INF Trevor Boone. The top prospects include #3 OF Benny Montgomery, #10 INF Adael Amador, #14 INF Warming Bernabel, #16 OF Yanquiel Fernandez, #20 C Hunter Goodman and #24 OF Juan Guerrero. There are also a few names that the Central Valley may recognize, outfielders EJ Andrews Jr and Braiden Ward. Andrews Jr. was a Fresno State Bulldog prior to being drafted by the Rockies last year and Ward is a product of El Capitan High School in Merced, one hour from Chukchansi Park.

COMEBACK CLAWS: On Sunday, the Grizzlies completed their second comeback win of the 2022 season. With two outs and two strikes in the 9th, Juan Brito dumped a shallow single into center, allowing two runs to score and giving the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead. That advantage would hold when Juan Mejia secured a game-ending double play, giving Fresno a series split in San Jose. The Grizzlies also enjoyed a comeback victory on April 8th (Opening Night) against the Stockton Ports. Zach Kokoska spanked the game-winning hit in the bottom half of the ninth.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (1-2), Beige (4-0), Black & Gold (0-0), Gray (2-2), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 22, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Garrett Hawkins (0-0, 2.16) vs RHP Brayan Castillo (0-0, 0.00)

APRIL 23, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Victor Lizarraga (0-0, 2.35) vs RHP Victor Juarez (0-0, 5.79)

APRIL 24, 2022 VS. LAKE ELSINORE STORM (SAN DIEGO PADRES): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 1:05 PM PT

LHP Jesus Gonzalez (0-0, 2.25) vs LHP Mason Green (0-0, 3.12)

APRIL 26, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 11:05 AM PT

RHP Cullen Kafka (0-1, 4.50) vs TBA

