Quakes Hold off Modesto in 4-1 Victory

April 21, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Modesto, CA - Despite walking 11 hitters, the Rancho Cucamonga pitching staff did enough to hold off Modesto, surviving a ninth-inning rally for a 4-1 win at John Thurman Field on Wednesday night.

The 11th walk of the game came with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, as reliever Kelvin Bautista walked his third batter of the inning, forcing in Modesto's lone run with two outs in the ninth.

Madison Jeffrey, who was called up from Extended Spring Training on Tuesday, came out of the bullpen for his first professional appearance, facing the league's home run leader in Michael Perez, Jr. Jeffrey won the match-up though, as he struck him out to end the game and earn the save in his pro debut.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning. Jake Vogel's bases-loaded walk put the Quakes on the board at 1-0. Luis Diaz followed with a long sacrifice fly to left, scoring Damon Keith to make it 2-0 against Modesto starter Michael Morales (1-1). A misplayed ground ball off the bat of Julio Carrion plated two more runs, as Rancho grew the lead to 4-0.

Rancho starting pitcher Kendall Williams gave Rancho four solid innings of shut-out baseball, but was removed before the scoring started.

Ronan Kopp (1-0) fired two scoreless innings of relief and was credited with the win.

Alex De Jesus led the Rancho offense with three hits and a run scored.

The Quakes (6-5) will send Ben Casparius (0-0) to the hill on Thursday for game three, while Modesto will go with William Flemming at 7:05pm.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 26th, as they open a six-game set against Visalia. Tuesday will be our first Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans for a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.