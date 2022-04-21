Rawhide and San Jose Combine to Break Cal League Strikeout Record

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide were shut out for the first time this season Wednesday night. Visalia only had one hit through the game while San Jose had six. San Jose's sole run was unearned in the second inning.

It was a pitcher's duel from the beginning and the pitching staffs combined for 38 strikeouts, which broke the California League record for strikeouts in nine innings. The previous record was 35 strikeouts in 2021 between Rancho Cucamonga and Inland Empire.

Visalia looks to snap the six-game losing streak tomorrow in game three of the six-game series against San Jose. First pitch is at 6:30 P.M. at Valley Strong Ballpark.

