Giants Pitching Sensational in Shutout of Rawhide

Four San Jose pitchers - Nick Sinacola, Keaton Winn, Trevor McDonald and Tyler Myrick - combined on a one-hitter in a spectacular performance Wednesday night as the Giants shutout host Visalia, 1-0, at Valley Strong Ballpark. The quartet of hurlers amassed a whopping 20 strikeouts while issuing only one walk as San Jose (7-4) earned their second straight victory over the Rawhide to open the series.

The two teams combined for 38 strikeouts on Wednesday to set a new California League record for a nine-inning game. In addition to the 20 punchouts collected by the Giants, Visalia pitching recorded 18 strikeouts.

The only run of the contest came in the top of the second. Victor Bericoto led off the inning for San Jose with a single to right. Yorlis Rodriguez was up next and during his at-bat Rawhide catcher Oscar Santos threw behind Bericoto at first base, who promptly took off for second. The throw from first baseman Deyvison De Los Santos then sailed into left field as Bericoto raced into third. Bericoto was credited with a stolen base of second on the play while the throwing error on De Los Santos allowed him to take third. Moments later, Rodriguez beat out a grounder to deep short for an infield single as Bericoto scored to make it 1-0.

Meanwhile, Sinacola made his first start of the season for the Giants and fired four scoreless innings with only one hit allowed. Visalia threatened against the San Jose starter in the bottom of the first as Wilderd Patino reached on a fielding error committed by second baseman Dilan Rosario to start the frame before stealing second. After Jordan Lawler struck out, De Los Santos hit a sharp grounder to the right side that deflected off the glove of the diving Rosario at second for an infield single. Patino advanced to third on the hit, but was stranded there as Sinacola came back to register consecutive swinging strikeouts of Shane Muntz and SP Chen to retire the side.

After the Giants took the lead in the next half-inning, Sinacola struck out the side in a 1-2-3 bottom half. Sinacola then fanned two more hitters to begin the bottom of the third marking seven consecutive strikeouts. The streak ended when the following hitter, Lawlar, grounded out weakly to third base to finish the inning. Sinacola then picked-up one more strikeout in a perfect fourth inning to complete his outing.

Winn took over for San Jose to begin the bottom of the fifth and dominated throughout his stint on the mound. He struck out two in a 1-2-3 fifth topping out at 100 MPH during the inning. Juan Batista would then draw a nine-pitch walk to begin the bottom of the sixth to snap a string of 14 consecutive Rawhide batters that were set down. Winn though responded with three straight swinging strikeouts of the top three hitters in the Visalia batting order - Patino, Lawlar and De Los Santos - to retire the side.

With the score still at 1-0, McDonald was then summoned from the bullpen to start the bottom of the seventh and he was just as dominant as the previous two Giants pitchers. The right-hander notched a pair of strikeouts in a perfect seventh inning before punching out the side in a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth.

Myrick then sealed the shutout win as he cruised through the bottom of the ninth. The inning began with Patino going down on strikes - the 20th strikeout for San Jose pitching. Myrick then induced both Lawlar and De Los Santos to ground out to shortstop ending the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Dominant Pitching: Giants pitching retired 27 of the 30 Visalia hitters that came to the plate on Wednesday, including 12 in a row to end the game. San Jose recorded their first shutout of the season. The Giants' 20 strikeouts was two off the California League record for a nine-inning game (Salinas 22 strikeouts on May 20, 1964).

Strikeout Record: The combined 38 strikeouts between the two pitching staffs eclipsed the previous nine-inning California League of 35 (set twice last season).

Sinacola's Sizzling Start: Nick Sinacola struck out nine over his four scoreless innings with only one hit allowed and no walks. He retired the final 11 batters of his outing. Sinacola was making his first start of the season after two previous relief appearances. It was also the first start of his professional career. Sinacola was a seventh round selection of the San Francisco Giants in the 2021 draft.

In The 'Pen: Keaton Winn (2 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 5 SO) was credited with the win on Wednesday. Trevor McDonald (2 IP, 0 H, 5 SO) struck out five of the six batters he faced during his two perfect innings. McDonald has now thrown 7 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen this season with 13 strikeouts. Tyler Myrick (1 IP, 0 H, 1 SO) earned his first save of the year.

At The Plate: Victor Bericoto (2-for-3, SB) was the only player in the game with more than one hit. Bericoto has five hits in eight at-bats over the first two games in the series. Yorlis Rodriguez (1-for-4, RBI) extended his hitting streak to seven games with his second-inning RBI single. The Giants out-hit the Rawhide 6-1.

Road Success: The Giants have now won four consecutive road games and are 4-1 overall away from Excite Ballpark this season.

On Deck: The Giants and Rawhide continue their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Valley Strong Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Will Bednar is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

