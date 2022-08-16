Stripers Eke Out Extra-Inning Win over Memphis

August 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (54-58) took advantage of multiple miscues by the Memphis Redbirds (58-52), snagging a wild 4-3 victory in an 11-inning affair on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. The Stripers picked up their sixth walk-off win of the season with the triumph.

Decisive Plays: After Taylor Motter's RBI double in the first and Hendrik Clementina's run-scoring infield single in the second, the Redbirds tied the game with a third-inning double by former Striper Kramer Robertson. The game remained knotted at 2-2 until Ben Deluzio's leadoff RBI double in the 11th inning. But the Stripers tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Clementina's two-out, bases-loaded walk before Ryan Casteel scored the winning run on an errant throw to the plate by pitcher Zach McAllister on Delino DeShields Jr.'s ground ball up the third base line.

Key Contributors: Alex Dickerson had Gwinnett's sole multi-hit effort, going 2-for-5. Clementina finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Casteel doubled and scored twice for the Stripers on a 1-for-5 day. Starter Jared Shuster tossed 6.0 innings in his first quality start as a Striper. Michael Tonkin (W, 5-1) earned the win, striking out three in two innings of relief.

Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 5-2 in extra inning contests and 14-9 in games decided in the final at-bat. Gwinnett won despite going 1-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

Next Game (Wednesday, August 17): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. RHP Huascar Ynoa (5-6, 5.94 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Connor Thomas (6-5, 4.32 ERA) for the Redbirds. It's Wet Nose Wednesday (presented by New Country 101.5) at Coolray Field as dogs get in the park for free with owner's paid admission. The Stripers will transform into the "Xolos de Gwinnett" to honor Gwinnett County's rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.