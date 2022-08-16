Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 16 at Worcester

August 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (51-60) at Worcester Red Sox (56-55)

Tuesday - 6:45p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Logan Verrett (5-7, 4.15) vs. RHP Brian Keller (3-3, 3.05)

SPLITTIN': The Rochester Red Wings had their three-game win streak snapped Sunday afternoon, following a 12-7 loss which features 30 hits in the contest...3B Jake Alu, RF Nick Banks, SS Jecksson Flores, and 1B John Nogowski all logged 2-hit performances at the plate while Alu added to his effort with a pair of RBI thanks to a 2-run home run...RF David Dahl collected his 5th double as a member of the Red Wings and his 20th double of the season while Taylor Gushue picked up double no. six of his 2022 campaign...all five Wings pitchers surrendered at least one earned run in the loss...the Wings will travel to Worcester for the second this season and will send RHP Logan Verrett to the mound to make his first start since July 16 (two relief appearances since).

OK, THAT'S PROGRESS: The Wings avoided a series loss for the first time in five series, dating back to a split with Omaha (7/17), a series in which the infamous 19-game losing streak began...the Wings have yet to win a series since their May 30-June 5th series vs. Buffalo...since that series win, the Wings are 0-7-3 in series contests...during this stretch, the Wings post a -93 run differential and a 15-42 record.

LET THE BODIES HIT THE FLOOR-ES: Coming into Sunday's game, SS Jecksson Flores was 0-for-his-last-11 and had gone hitless in three-straight, his longest drought of the season with Rochester...the Venezuela-native went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, collecting his fourth multi-hit performance this season in the series finale...he has now reached base safely in 12 of his 16 games played.

RAKE ALU: 3B Jake Alu hit his fourth home run of the season in a Wings' uniform Sunday afternoon off Major League veteran RHP Matt Harvey...since joining the Rochester on 7/12, Alu is tied with OF Andrew Stevenson and the recently promoted slugger Joey Meneses with the most home runs on the squad since that date...the Wings now have a record of 1-3 when the Boston College alum goes deep.

- Alu now holds the longest active hitting streak on the Wings' squad, logging hits in six straight games dating back to 8/6...over this span, he has gone 9-for-22 with three doubles, two homers, and seven RBI

JOHN NO-GOAT-SKI: 1B John Nogowski went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Sunday's loss to Norfolk...Nogowski has collected 18 hits and eight RBI since joining the Wings on 8/2...the Florida native now has six multi-hit games and has reached base safely 20 times in his first 11 games as a Red Wing.

THIS BANK WAS OPEN ON SUNDAY: RF Nick Banks went 2-for-5 with an RBI in the series finale against Norfolk...the lefty picked up his first multi-hit game since 8/6 in Columbus (2-for-4) and his first RBI since 7/12 vs. Omaha...he has now hit safely in three-straight games, going 4-for-12 since 8/12.

THOSE BIRDS HOMER: Among the 20 International League teams, the Wings rank 16th in total home runs with 103 long balls, 58 off the leading Memphis Red Birds who've hit 161...despite this, the Wings have only been out-homered by four of their nine opponents...after hitting just two at Columbus (8/2-7), the Wings hit eight last week vs. Norfolk.

NEW GUY: OF Daniel Johnson has been added to the Rochester roster after being transferred from Double-A Harrisburg...the 27-year old has spent parts of three seasons in the International League, logging 187 games played in the International League including 31 this year, split between Columbus and Syracuse (2 games vs. Rochester)...the lefty bat has appeared in 35 Big League games in 2020 and 2021 (CLE), picking up his first hit on 7/28/2020 off White Sox RHP Dylan Cease ...Johnson will replace OF David Dahl who exercised his 8/15 opt-out clause.

LO-GAINS: The Wings will send veteran RHP Logan Verrett to the mound tonight for the opener of a six-game set in Worcester, marking his third start against the Woo Sox this season (1-1, 8.1 IP, 7 ER, 7 SO)...this will be his first start since July 16 against Omaha, having made two relief appearances since that outing (7/28, 8/11)...dating back to June 21 against Syracuse (7 G, 5 GS), the former Baltimore Oriole has posted a 2.43 ERA (37.0 IP, 10 ER) while accumulating a K/BB of 4.67 (28 SO, 6 BB).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.