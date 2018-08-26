Stripers Buried Early in 10-4 Loss at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights scored nine runs in their first four at-bats and trounced the Gwinnett Stripers 10-4 Sunday night in game three of the four-game series at BB&T Ballpark.

Atlanta Braves' left-hander Max Fried (L, 2-6), making his second rehab start for Gwinnett, had a rough go of it from the very beginning. A two-run triple by Eloy Jimenez and an RBI double by Seby Zavala made it a 3-0 score after one inning. Fried surrendered two more runs in the bottom of the second and exited after 2.0 innings with six hits, five earned runs, three walks and one strikeout.

Gwinnett opted for lefty Chad Bell to pitch the bottom of the third and he fared no better. Bell lasted only 1.0 inning with three hits, three earned runs and two walks.

Trailing 8-0 after three, the Stripers scratched out a run in the top of the fourth against Charlotte left-hander Jordan Guerrero. Austin Riley led off with a walk, moved to third on a single by Carlos Franco and scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-1.

The Knights picked up another run in the bottom of the fourth against Bryse Wilson, making his first relief appearance of the season. Wilson gave up a run on a two-out single by Eddy Alvarez to push Charlotte's lead to 9-1.

In the top of the fifth, a one-out single to left by Lane Adams off Guerrero followed by a walk to Xavier Avery and a single to right by Michael Reed loaded the bases. Franco then crushed a 1-1 pitch to right-center for a double, clearing in the bases and cutting the deficit to 9-4.

That was as close as Gwinnett would get as the Knights plated the final run of the game in their last at-bat in the bottom of the eighth for a 10-4 final.

After Wilson pitched 1.0 inning with two hits, one run, one walk and two strikeouts, Chase Whitley entered and worked 3.0 scoreless innings with one hit and three strikeouts. Miquel Socolovich closed out the game for the Stripers in the bottom of the eighth with one run, three hits and one strikeout.

Guerrero (W, 6-2) beat the Stripers for the second time this season with 5.0 innings, five hits, four earned runs, two walks and 10 strikeouts. Caleb Frare went 2.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Gregory Infante delivered 2.0 scoreless innings with two hits and one strikeout.

At the plate, Franco was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Reed was 1-for-5 with a run to raise his on-base streak to 16 games.

The 15-hit Charlotte attack was paced by Jimenez, who was a homer shy of the cycle by going 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Charlie Tilson was 3-for-5 with a run and Zavala was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

The Stripers (65-66) and Knights (60-71) meet in the final game of the four-game series on Monday at 7:04 p.m. in Charlotte. Gwinnett will start right-hander Wes Parsons (6-3, 3.43 ERA). Charlotte will start White County, Georgia native, right-hander Spencer Adams (4-5, 3.18 ERA). Tony Schiavone has the play-by-play call on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River" beginning at 6:35 p.m.

