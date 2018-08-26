Luplow's Pinch-Hit Single Leads Tribe to Victory

INDIANAPOLIS - Jordan Luplow broke a tie ballgame with a pinch-hit single to score Eric Wood in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Wood belted an opposite-field solo homer in the eighth for insurance as the Indians dropped the Bats 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. Jose Osuna and Kevin Kramer also cranked home runs in the win.

All even at 3-3 in the sixth, Luplow took advantage of consecutive one-out walks to Wood and Erich Weiss when he lined the first pitch he saw from Brandon Finnegan (L, 2-10) into left field for a go-ahead knock.

Relievers Nick Burdi (H, 1) and Tanner Anderson (S, 6) combined with one another for the final nine outs to get Indianapolis (70-62) back in the win column. Louisville (57-72) brought the potential tying to the plate with one away in its final at-bat, but Anderson induced a double-play ball off the bat of D.J. Peterson to seal Indy's first save since Aug. 9.

Wood's 11th homer was his third in as many games.

The Bats grabbed an early 2-0 advantage by way of an Osuna throwing error at the hot corner. With two on and two down, Taylor Sparks rolled over to Osuna at third, but his throw across the diamond to Weiss sailed high, allowing Josh VanMeter to trot home for the game's first run. Hernan Iribarren then slapped his first of a game-high four hits to plate Brian O'Grady, but Tribe left fielder Pablo Reyes limited the damage with a missile to catcher Ryan Lavarnway to nab Sparks trying to score.

Osuna made up for his rare error with a 420-foot, two-run blast to straightaway center in the home half.

The score remained 2-2 until Kramer cleared the center-field wall for his team-leading 14th home run in the fourth.

Provided with a one-run lead, Mitch Keller tossed a 1-2-3 fifth before a two-out double by Iribarren and coinciding throwing error by Wood in right allowed the visitors to draw even once more.

Keller (W, 3-2) won his third straight decision after tossing 6.0 innings and surrendering eight hits and one walk with six strikeouts. All three runs that scored were unearned, leaving his ERA at a sparkling 1.17 (3 ER/23.0 IP) over his last four starts.

The Indians had dropped 11 of 15 entering Sunday's affair.

The Indians and Bats conclude their split series on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Southpaw Brandon Waddell (4-7, 4.32) gets the nod for Indy in the series finale.

