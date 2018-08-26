Gosewisch Walk-Off Single in 11th Pushes Salt Potatoes Past Red Wings

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Salt Potatoes walked off against the Rochester Red Wings, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. The win marks Syracuse's tenth extra-inning win this season and ninth comeback win since July 27th.

Syracuse (58-74) tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Trailing, 2-1, entering the bottom of the eighth inning, Irving Falu led off with a solo home run on a ball he crushed over the right-field wall to tie the game, 2-2.

The Salt Potatoes won the game in the eleventh. José Marmolejos started the frame at second base, per the new extra-inning rule implemented before the start of this season. Rochester intentionally walked Matt Reynolds to put runners at first and second base. Adrian Sanchez then laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved Marmolejos to third and Reynolds to second. The Red Wings proceeded to intentionally walk Chris Dominguez, loading the bases. Tuffy Gosewisch followed with a single to right-center field, scoring Marmolejos for a 3-2 walk-off victory.

Syracuse struck first in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Falu singled. After a Jacob Wilson strikeout, Falu stole second base with Marmolejos batting. Marmolejos then singled to left field, scoring Falu for a 1-0 Salt Potatoes lead.

Rochester (59-72) took the lead in the top of the fifth against Syracuse starter Phillips Valdez. Zander Wiel singled and Jeremy Hazelbaker walked, putting runners at first and second base. Jordan Pacheco then laid down a bunt, Valdez picked the ball up and threw out Wiel at third base. Alex Perez followed with a ground ball to second base that resulted in a fielder's choice with Pacheco out at second, but Hazelbaker was safe at third, and Perez reached first safely. Byron Buxton followed with a triple to right-center field, bringing home both Hazelbaker and Perez to give the Red Wings a 2-1 edge.

The Salt Potatoes had solid pitching performances throughout the game. Valdez threw seven innings, allowing four hits, two runs, and three walks, with four strikeouts. Sammy Solis pitched a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout, Austin Adams struck out four batters in two perfect innings on the mound, and Carlos Torres didn't allow a run in the eleventh.

Syracuse and Rochester conclude their four-game series on Monday night. First pitch is schedule for 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.

