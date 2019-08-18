Stripers Allow 16 Hits in 9-3 Loss to Scranton

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (72-52) gave up 16 hits in a 9-3 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (66-59) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. With the loss, the Stripers' lead for first place in the International League South Division was reduced to 3.5 games over Durham.

Scoring Recap: The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Drew Waters doubled and scored on a single by Pedro Florimon. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second on a 380-foot two-run home run from Mandy Alvarez (4) off Patrick Weigel. In the bottom of the second, Gwinnett tied the game at 2-2 on a two-out RBI single by Waters. Kyle Higashioka (17) put the RailRiders up 3-2 in the third with a 418-foot solo homer off Corbin Clouse. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored four runs in the seventh highlighted by a two-run single from Billy Burns to extend the lead to 7-2. The Stripers got a run back in the eighth on an RBI single by Florimon to cut the deficit to 7-3, but the RailRiders added two more runs in the ninth to go up 9-3.

Stripers Stats: Waters went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, and an RBI. Florimon went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Weigel pitched 2.0 innings and gave up two runs on five hits in a no-decision. Chad Sobotka worked 1.2 scoreless innings. The trio of Clouse (L, 0-3), Rafael De Paula, and Jacob Webb yielded seven runs in 5.1 innings.

RailRiders Stats: Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a double, homer, and five RBIs. Higashioka went 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs. Adonis Rosa (W, 5-0) worked 7.0 innings and surrendered two runs on five hits.

Postgame Notes: Waters posted his sixth multi-hit effort in 12 games since joining the Stripers, raising his Triple-A average to .333. Florimon is batting a team-best .327 with 11 extra-base hits, 31 RBIs, and a 1.033 OPS in 33 games since the Triple-A All-Star Break. Gwinnett won the season series vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4-2.

Next Game (Monday, August 19): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. RHP Kyle Wright (9-4, 4.29 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (0-2, 6.30 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

