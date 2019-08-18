Cameron Hits Game-Winning Home Run

August 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Toledo Mud Hens rallied from a two-run defict Sunday thanks to two RBIs from Willi Castro and a ninth-inning two-out home run by Daz Cameron.

Trailing 3-2, Cameron would pick up his 11th homer of the season, as the Mud Hens took the rubber match over the Pawtucket Red Sox to close out the series at McCoy Stadium.

Toledo finishes out the IL North road trip with three wins with Sunday marking the final game against a non-divisional opponent this year.

Pawtucket took a 1-0 lead in its first at-bat with Jantzen Witte hitting a sacrifce RBI to right field.

In the six-game season-series, the Mud Hens have allowed six runs scored to Witte, who entered the game with a .413 slugging percentage in 97 games at the Triple-A level.

A second inning RBI groundout from Castro would send home Grayson Greiner to tie the game.

Toledo's matinee lineup featured three MLB rehab assignment players, including the 26-year-old catcher Greiner, who was placed on the 60-day injured list with a lower back strain.

Greiner was averaging .162 with five home runs and 14 RBIs this season with Detroit. The native of Columbia, South Carolina, began his rehab assignment in High-A Lakeland before moving up to the Mud Hens on Saturday.

Jeimer Candelario and Christin Stewart are currently the other two rehabbers. The pair combined for one hit in nine at-bats.

Toledo starter Spenser Watkins (5-3, 6.29 ERA) threw six innings and tied a season-high in strikeouts (9) while surrendering three runs on seven hits.

Watkins has appeared in 13 Triple-A games in 2019, having split time between High-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie, before earning a spot in the rotation with the Mud Hens.

Red Sox starter Teddy Stankiewicz (5-7, 4.06 ERA) also went six innings and gave up seven hits in the non-decision.

Castro picked up his second RBI in the sixth inning on a solo home run to right field.

The No. 11 prospect in Detroit's farm system has recorded three total homers this season against Pawtucket.

John Schreiber (6-4, 2.56 ERA) would earn the win by pitching a scoreless eighth inning before Cameron's game-winner.

What's Next:

Tim Adleman (6-4, 3.55 ERA) is probable to start Monday in the first of a four-game series against the Indianapolis Indians.

Opening pitch from Fifth Third Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. (EST).

Live coverage is available on Buckeye Cable Sports Network, MiLB.TV, BCSNNation.com and Fox Sports 1230 WCWA-AM.

#RoadToDetroit Report (according to MLB.com Prospect Watch):

8. OF Daz Cameron : 1-for-4, Walk, Run Home Run, 2 RBIs

11. IF Willi Castro : 1-for-4, Run, Home Run, 2 RBIs

14. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP (IL)

18. RHP Kyle Funkhouser : DNP

21. RHP Bryan Garcia : DNP

27. OF Jacob Robson: DNP

30. OF Danny Woodrow : 1-for-4, Run

Hens Notes:

- Daz Cameron (11) and Mike Mahtook (18) are the two active Mud Hens hitters to have double-digit home runs through the halfway point of August.

- Frank Schwindel received the day off after homering in consecutive games against Pawtucket. During his current 13-game hitting streak, the 27-year-old first baseman is batting .345 with six home runs and 18 RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.