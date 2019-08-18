Mets Sweep Tides, 9-5, for Fifth Straight Win

August 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Rajai Davis hit a grand slam as part of a five-RBI performance on Sunday afternoon for Syracuse during Breast Cancer Awareness Day (Danny Tripodi).

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets picked up their fifth straight victory with a 9-5 win over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Rajai Davis launched a grand slam and picked up five RBIs in the win for the Mets. Syracuse's 22-14 record since the All-Star Break is the best in the league.

Syracuse (64-61) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Danny Espinosa singled. Jason Krizan followed with a single to advance Espinosa to third base and put runners on the corners with one out. The Mets executed a double steal from there, allowing Espinosa to score from third after the throw went down to second, making it 1-0 Syracuse. One out later, Lee cracked a single to score Krizan from second and give the Mets a 2-0 advantage.

Norfolk (51-73) countered in the top of the third. Ademar Rifaela led off with a walk, Jack Reinheimer singled, and Christoper Bostick laid down a sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third for Norfolk with one out. Rylan Bannon grounded out to third from there, plating Rifaela from third and cutting the Syracuse lead to one, 2-1

The Mets took control of the game in the fourth inning. With two outs, Krizan singled, Taijeron walked, and Lee singled to score Krizan from second, putting the Mets up 3-1. Rymer Liriano then walked, loading the bases for Rajai Davis. The Mets outfielder rocketed a two-strike pitch over the left-field wall for a grand slam and a 7-1 Syracuse advantage. The two-out rally continued with an Arismendy Alcantara solo home run, extending the Mets edge to seven, 8-1. Six straight Mets batters reached base with two outs in the six-run fourth inning.

The Tides started a rally in the sixth. Mason Williams hit a solo home run for Norfolk in the sixth to cut the deficit to 8-2.

Norfolk then scratched across three runs in the top of the seventh. Reinheimer doubled with one out, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Bostick, trimming the Syracuse lead to 8-3. Rylan Bannon then reached on an error, and Ryan Mountcastle blasted a two-run homer, shrinking the Mets lead to three, 8-5.

Syracuse responded with an insurance run in the eighth. Rymer Liriano led off with a walk, stole second and moved to third on an error on the throw to second on the play. Davis followed with a single to left field that brought Liriano home for a 9-5 Mets lead.

Krizan and Lee shined for the Mets. Krizan went 4-for-4 at the plate with three singles and a double in the game, while Lee finished 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Syracuse now starts a four-game road trip at Lehigh Valley on Monday night. First pitch on Monday is set for 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.