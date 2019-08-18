Bats Take Lead Early But Fall to Red Wings, 12-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (53-72) fell to the Rochester Red Wings (63-62) by a score of 12-1. Nick Longhi went 2-for-4, including an RBI-double for the lone Bats run of the game. The Bats hit the road for a four-game series with the Columbus Clippers on Monday.

Louisville got on the board in a hurry when Nick Longhi doubled home Narciso Crook to take a 1-0 lead. The Bats loaded the bases and threatened to tack on more, but Rochester starter Randy Dobnak (5-1, 1.98) would escape the inning only allowing the one run. Bats starter Keury Mella (8-12, 4.80) was cruising and had retired the first two Rochester batters in the third, but then loaded the bases and surrendered a grand slam to Wilin Rosario, putting the Red Wings up 4-1.

Excluding the four-run third inning, Mella had a good outing, allowing only two hits and a walk in his other five innings. The Bats could not give him any run support though, as Dobnak retired all 13 of the remaining batters he faced after loading the bases in the first.

Rochester continued to stretch the lead for the rest of the game, including hitting another grand slam, this time from Brandon Barnes. Louisville batters could not string any hits together to mount a comeback, and the Bats fell to the Red Wings by a final score of 12-1.

The Bats start a six-game road trip on Monday, beginning with four games against the Columbus Clippers. Right-hander Jesus Reyes (1-4, 4.29), fresh off a win against Lehigh Valley in which he threw 6.0 scoreless innings, will toe the rubber for Louisville. He will face off against Columbus lefty Logan Allen (0-0, 8.53). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

