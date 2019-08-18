Mud Hens Come from Behind to Take Series Finale

August 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Toledo Mud Hens (57-68) came from behind to stun the Pawtucket Red Sox (53-71) on Sunday afternoon, taking the series finale at McCoy Stadium by a final of 4-3.

Trailing 3-2 with two outs in the ninth inning, Daz Cameron lifted a 2-0 pitch over the berm in left field to put Toledo up 4-3 with one swing of the bat.

The PawSox jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Jantzen Witte's sacrifice fly. In the series, Witte was 5-for-10 with a double, a home run, and five RBI's.

Toledo tied the game in the second when Willi Castro brought home the rehabbing Grayson Greiner with a groundout.

But Pawtucket regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Juan Centeno plated Gorkys Hernández with a ground-rule double that hopped over the left-field fence and onto the berm.

They added another run in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Rusney Castillo, which made it 3-1.

In the sixth, Castro lifted his second home run in as many games over the right-field wall to cut Toledo's deficit to one.

Teddy Stankiewicz pitched six innings giving up just one earned run while tying an International League career-high with eight strikeouts. He fired first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 26 batters he faced.

For the game, Toledo went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

The PawSox begin their final road trip of the season tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. when they open up a four-game series with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Pawtucket right-hander Erasmo Ramírez (4-7, 4.25 ERA) is scheduled to oppose RailRiders righty Brian Keller (0-1, 10.03 ERA).

Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:35 p.m.

After their seven-game road trip, the PawSox will open their final homestand of the season on Monday, August 26. Thursday, August 29 will be Team Poster and Autograph Night at McCoy. The first 5,000 fans entering the stadium will receive a full-color PawSox team poster suitable for framing. From 5:00 - 6:00 pm before the game, fans will also be allowed on the field for pictures and autographs of all their favorite PawSox players. The final fireworks display of the season will take place following the game on Saturday, August 31, set to music from Motown. Sunday, September 1 will be the final Family Funday, which will include pre-game catch on the field and post-game run the bases.

Throughout the homestand, children 16 and under will be admitted for free the final 10 games of the regular season, and they will have the opportunity to "run the show" at each game. The club will also present special bargain options for their parents during these final nine games.

At each of the nine games, children 16 and under will be invited to have "Dugout Chats about Balls & Bats" with a PawSox player before the game, and many will have the opportunity to take the field with the players, present lineups to the umpires, select the music that plays before the game and between innings, operate the public address microphone, assist ushers while giving gifts to other children, and sweep the bases between innings. The full list of opportunities will grow and be continually updated at pawsox.com.

Parents have the option to partake of a new "End of Summer Family Bargain" in which they each receive a General Admission ticket, $2 in loaded value (good for food, beverage, or merchandise), and a PawSox cap, all for $12 (a $26 value).

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.