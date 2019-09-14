'Stormers Win Thriller, 9-8

In the waning days of their 2019 schedule, the Lancaster Barnstormers created a memory on Friday night.

K.C. Hobson doubled home Darian Sandford in the bottom of the ninth with the winning run in a 9-8 victory over the York Revolution in the opener of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Hobson double capped a rally that brought the Barnstormers back from a first inning, 6-0 deficit.

Sandford drilled a 3-2 pitch from Philip Walby (0-2) into center to open the ninth and stole second for his league leading 66th swipe of the season. Hobson worked the count to 2-2 before ripping his double to the gap in right center, past the outstretched glove of Justin Trapp to bring Sandford home with the game winner.

Hobson's heroics became necessary when Melky Mesa drove a one-out solo homer to right center off Scott Shuman (3-1) in the top of the ninth to level the score at 8-8.

York reached starter John Anderson for the six runs in the top of the first inning. All six runs scored with two outs. Mesa began the barrage with a two-run single to right center. Carlos Franco singled to left, and Ryan Dent plated the third run with a single to right. Emmanuel Marrero's first swing in the Atlantic League produced a three-run homer and a 6-0 lead.

After a couple of false starts on the comeback, the Barnstormers finally reached starter Austin Nicely in the home fourth. With two outs, Devon Torrence and Darian Sandford rapped out back-to-back singles. Hobson drove home the first Lancaster run with a ground single into right. Caleb Gindl followed with a three-run blast to right to cut the lead to 6-4.

The Barnstormers got one more back in the fifth on an RBI grounder by Sandford but left the bases loaded still trailing by one.

It took until the bottom of the eighth for the Barnstormers to catch up. With one out, Gindl singled to center off Josh Judy. Melvin Mercedes walked, and Joe Terdoslavich made it 7-6 with a single into center. Parker Morin tied the game with another base hit to center. Michael Martinez picked up a walk to load the bases. Josh Bell drove home Terdoslavich with the lead run on a dribbler to the third base side of the mound.

Lancaster hosts York again on Saturday at 6:30. Jonathan Albaladejo (2-11) will make the start for the Barnstormers against right-hander Mitch Atkins (10-5). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: Hobson also hit a walkoff home run against New Britain on August 30...Gindl's homer was his 21st at Clipper Magazine Stadium this season...Dylan Rheault and Casey Crosby each pitched his third straight scoreless inning for the Barnstormers...Crosby has not allowed a hit and has struck out six of the 10 batters he has faced.

