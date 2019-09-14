Skeeters Sweep Bees In Hardware City Double-Dip

September 14, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The Sugar Land Skeeters (33-29, 68-64) took both games of a single-admission doubleheader from the New Britain Bees (32-30, 67-65) at New Britain Stadium on Saturday, winning game one 7-5 in seven innings while coming away with the victory in the nightcap 4-0 in a rain-shortened six innings of play.

In game one, New Britain starting pitcher David Roseboom (4-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering seven runs on ten hits in five innings pitched, walking and striking out five. Sugar Land starting pitcher Dallas Beeler (9-7) picked up the win, allowing four runs on eight hits across six innings on the mound, walking two while striking out one. Dan Runzler closed the ballgame out to notch his second save of the season.

Trailing 1-0, New Britain scored three runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead thanks to a two-run single by Darren Ford, an RBI base knock from Jason Rogers, and a fielder's choice produced by Ford. Sugar Land scored six times in the top of the fifth to go ahead for good 7-4, with the big blow coming off the bat of Anthony Giansanti, a go-ahead bases clearing three-run double off the left field wall. Ford, Rogers, and Moreno each had a pair of hits in the defeat.

In game two, New Britain starting pitcher Sammy Gervacio (4-6) suffered the loss, giving up two runs on four hits (one home run) in three innings of work, striking out three and hitting a batter. Sugar Land starting pitcher Matt Purke registered a no-decision despite firing four scoreless frames on just two hits allowed, walking one, striking out three and tossing a wild pitch.

Sugar Land took a 1-0 lead four batters in on a sacrifice fly from Denis Phipps that scored Giansanti after he was hit by a pitch. Giansanti was at it again in the top of the third as the New London product cracked a leadoff solo home run right down the left field line for his ninth tater in 2019. The Skeeters doubled their lead to 4-0 in the fifth when Albert Cordero reached on a fielding error committed by Ozzie Martinez at third base, scoring Wynton Bernard and Giansanti. The four-run cushion was more than enough as reliever Daniel Gibson (3-2) was credited with the victory after recording a pair of punch outs in his one inning of work that concluded a contest that saw the Bees held off the scoreboard in a ballgame for the ninth time overall. Martinez, Jared James, and Jonathan Galvez each had one of the three total hits en route to the loss.

The Bees continue their series with the Sugar Land Skeeters at New Britain Stadium on Sunday, September 15th. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 P.M. On this YMCA Family Fun Day, fans will be invited onto the field for a pre-game autograph session with the Bees, and after the game kids can take the field and run the bases! All Bees Kids Club members can attend the game for FREE, and everyone will have the chance to purchase a YMCA Family Four Pack for just $44!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.