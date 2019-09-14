Ducks Equal Franchise Single-Season Wins Record

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 2-1 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Long Island took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on L.J. Mazzilli's RBI single to left field and a wild pitch by Blue Crabs starter Kyle Simon that scored Steve Lombardozzi. It stayed that way until the bottom of the eighth inning when Rubi Silva reached on an infield single and later scored on a throwing error, closing the gap to 2-1. However, Cody Mincey came in and retired the final five batters of the game, stranding the tying run at third in the eighth, to preserve the win.

Ducks starter Vin Mazzaro (10-4) was brilliant to earn the win, tossing six and two-thirds scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out a season-high 11 batters. Simon (4-12) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on five hits and two walks over eight innings with three strikeouts. Mincey picked up his fourth save of the season, recording the final five outs of the game and striking out three.

Mazzilli led the Flock offensively with a pair of hits.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Left-hander Brian Matusz (2-2, 3.44) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Daryl Thompson (15-8, 2.99).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 20, to open a three-game set against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Main Street Meats. It's a Flashback Friday at the ballpark, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

