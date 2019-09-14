Solid Pitching And Clutch Hitting Propel Bees Over Skeeters

September 14, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (32-29, 67-63) defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters (31-29, 66-64) 3-2 at New Britain Stadium on Friday night in the opener of a five-game weekend wraparound series in the Hardware City.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara (8-11) was victorious after giving up two runs on eight hits across six and one-third innings pitched, walking three while striking out four and hitting a batter as the right-hander tied Devin Burke for tops on the ball club with his seventh quality start. Sugar Land starting pitcher Troy Scribner (6-7) suffered the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits in six innings of work, walking two and striking out eight. Jim Fuller struck out the side in the ninth for his team-leading 23rd save of the season.

New Britain took a 2-0 lead against Scribner in the bottom half of the first inning thanks to run-scoring singles produced by Mike Carp and Jared James. Sugar Land tied the game at two in the top of the third frame courtesy of a two-run base knock off the bat of Denis Phipps that plated Wynton Bernard and Anthony Giansanti after Bernard doubled with one away and Giansanti followed the two-base hit by getting plunked on a pitch thrown by Lara. The Skeeters ran their way out of a potential rally in the fifth when Bernard led off with a double off the right centerfield wall but was erased at third trying to leg it out into a triple on a perfect relay executed by Zach Collier, Rando Moreno, and Ozzie Martinez. With Zach Borenstein at first and two men down, Phipps singled and Borenstein was also thrown out at third base to end the inning this time on a strong throw from Darren Ford in centerfield to Martinez. In the middle of the sixth, the Bees went ahead 3-2 when Moreno drove home James with a two-out RBI base hit after James led off with a single of his own and advanced into scoring position at second on a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt to the right side of the infield by Martinez. The bullpen did the rest behind Lara as the trio of Brady Dragmire, Grant Black, and Fuller retired all eight combined Sugar Land batters they faced, striking out six in the process with Black and Fuller erasing the final five batters of the evening by way of the punch-out. Carp, James, and Ryan Jackson each had a pair of hits en route to the triumph.

The Bees continue their series with the Sugar Land Skeeters at New Britain Stadium on Saturday, September 14th when the teams square off in a single-admission doubleheader. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 4:35 P.M., with game two taking place approximately thirty minutes after game one as both contests are slated for seven innings of play. Come celebrate the final Saturday night of the year with a post-game fireworks extravaganza! It's also ComiCONN night which will be your chance to meet and take photos with your favorite comic book characters and enjoy a fun atmosphere from an alternate universe! Don't forget, FIVE DOLLAR Coors Light drafts are also going to be available at any concession stand ALL NIGHT LONG as part of our Coors Light Saturday Night!

