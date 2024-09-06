Stormers Move Closer

September 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Max Green and four relievers combined on a four-hitter Friday evening as the Lancaster Stormers knocked off the York Revolution, 8-1, in the opener of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

The win lowered Lancaster's magic number to win the division in the second half to five with Long Island and three with York. There are eight games remaining on the schedule.

Green (12-5) took over the league lead in wins with his 12th against two losses as a starter. The lefty found trouble only in the second inning when David Washington launched a leadoff homer to the opposite field, the 33rd of the season for the slugging first baseman. A pair of one-out singles and a two-out walk to Alfredo Reyes loaded the bases, but Green fanned Matt McDermott for the second of his seven strikeouts to escape the threat.

The Stormers had managed only one unearned run off Michael Horrell (5-8) in the first four innings but were able to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth when Damon Dues singled off the glove of second baseman Chase Dawson to bring Joseph Carpenter home from third.

Niko Hulsizer added a 453' home run with a man aboard in the sixth to stretch the lead to 4-1, and the Stormers put the game away with a four-run eighth. Joe Stewart singled home one run, Trace Loehr doubled in another, and two scored on wild pitches.

Meanwhile, Michael McAvene, Scott Engler, A.J. Alexy and Jackson Rees pitched a hitless inning apiece out of the Lancaster pen.

Matt Swarmer (5-3) will make the start for Lancaster on Saturday at 6:30. He will be opposed by Chris Vallimont (4-2). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Five different Stormers had two hits apiece out of the club's total of 13...It was Lancaster's first win in seven tries at York this season...Dues had his 33rd multi-hit game in under three months with Lancaster...Green has a 3.63 ERA as a starter...The club is 15-4 with him on the hill...

Subject: Lan 8, Yor 1 (box)

Game Date: 09/06/2024

Lancaster Stormers 8 AT York Revolution 1

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG York AB R H BI AVG

Dues, D 2B 4 1 2 1 .338 McDermott, M SS 4 0 0 0 .300

Howard, G LF 5 0 1 0 .331 Martin Jr, R CF 3 0 1 0 .327

Diaz, I SS 5 1 2 1 .306 Wiel, Z DH 3 0 0 0 .244

Martin, M 1B 4 2 2 0 .329 Washington, D 1B 4 1 1 1 .265

Hulsizer, N RF 5 1 2 2 .253 Soularie, A RF 4 0 0 0 .333

Stewart, J CF 4 1 2 1 .308 Rhinesmith, J LF 4 0 1 0 .317

Carpenter, J DH 3 2 1 0 .292 Baldwin, R C 3 0 1 0 .245

Proctor, C C 4 0 0 0 .249 Devenney, C C 1 0 0 0 .198

Loehr, T 3B 4 0 1 1 .264 Dawson, C 2B 2 0 0 0 .000

Reyes, A 3B 2 0 0 0 .274

38 8 13 6 30 1 4 1

Lancaster 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 4 0 - 8 13 0

York 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 4 2

2B--Martin, M 1B (17), Carpenter, J DH (26), Loehr, T 3B (19).

HR--Hulsizer, N RF (13), Washington, D 1B (33). RBI--Dues, D 2B (41), Diaz,

I SS (59), Hulsizer, N RF 2 (48), Stewart, J CF (23), Loehr, T 3B (55),

TOTALS 6 (0), Washington, D 1B (91), TOTALS (0). SB--Dawson, C 2B 2 (2).

E--Reyes, A 3B 2 (16).

LOB--Lancaster 7, York 7.

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

Green, M (W,12-5) 5.0 4 1 1 3 7 1 4.38

McAvene, M 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00

Engler, S 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 3.12

Alexy, A 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 3.18

Rees, J 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.42

9 4 1 1 5 12 1

York

Horrell, M (L,5-8) 5.0 6 4 3 2 4 1 5.33

Bentley, D 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3.64

Johnson, D 1.0 4 4 4 1 3 0 11.57

Garcia, O 1.0 3 0 0 0 0 0 3.52

9 13 8 7 3 10 1

WP--Johnson, D 2 (2). PB--Proctor, C. SO--Dues, D 2, Howard, G, Martin, M,

Hulsizer, N 2, Stewart, J, Proctor, C 2, Loehr, T, McDermott, M 3, Martin

Jr, R, Wiel, Z, Washington, D, Soularie, A 3, Baldwin, R, Reyes, A 2.

BB--Martin, M, Stewart, J, Carpenter, J, Martin Jr, R, Wiel, Z, Dawson, C

2, Reyes, A. BF--Green, M 21 (519), McAvene, M 3 (9), Engler, S 4 (65),

Alexy, A 4 (49), Rees, J 3 (185), Horrell, M 23 (486), Bentley, D 5 (199),

Johnson, D 8 (16), Garcia, O 5 (38). P-S--Green, M 91-55, McAvene, M 16-10,

Engler, S 18-11, Alexy, A 19-9, Rees, J 9-6, Horrell, M 87-56, Bentley, D

25-17, Johnson, D 33-21, Garcia, O 23-15.

T--2:53. A--4746

Weather: Sunny, 77

Plate Umpire - Warren Nicholson, Field Umpire #1 - Marty Hasenfuss, Field Umpire #3 - Silvio Martinez Jr

