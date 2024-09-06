Bullpen Quartet Stymies Dirty Birds in Series Opener

(Charleston, WV) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 4-1 on Friday evening in the opener of a three-game series at GoMart Ballpark

Long Island took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Joe DeLuca and an RBI base hit produced by Yoelquis Cespedes against Charleston starting pitcher Adrian Almeida. The Ducks took a 3-0 advantage in the second by way of a two-out run-scoring bunt single down the third base line from Kole Kaler.

The Dirty Birds cut the deficit to 3-1 in the second on an RBI groundout by Rusber Estrada versus Ducks starter Sal Romano. The visitors added an insurance run in the eighth for a 4-1 cushion as Leobaldo Cabrera plated Kaler with a one-out run-scoring opposite-field base knock to right after Kaler began the rally with a leadoff walk and his 13th stolen base of the season. The bullpen quarter of Tyler Vail, Peyton Williams, Al Alburquerque and Ramon Santos did the rest by tossing four scoreless innings on four strikeouts, with Santos retiring the side in order in the last of the ninth for his team-leading 13th save on the campaign.

Romano (2-0) picked up the win after firing five innings of one-run ball on four hits, walking one while striking out four. Almeida (7-4) suffered the loss, allowing three runs on four hits across six innings pitched along with three walks and seven strikeouts.

YonnyHernandez had a single double, run scored and two stolen bases, while Kaler and Cabrera each drove in a run, crossed the plate, walked and swiped a bag.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (6-6, 4.63) gets the start for the Ducks against Dirty Birds right-hander Keyvius Sampson (7-7, 5.02).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, September 10, to begin the final homestand of the regular season with a six-game series against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Magnetic Photo Frames, courtesy of AARP. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

