Washington Goes Yard Again But Revs Drop Opener to Stormers

September 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): A quiet offensive night for the York Revolution saw them drop the series opener to the Lancaster Stormers, 8-1 on Friday night in front of 4,746 fans at WellSpan Park.

The game did not start off well for York as a throwing error from third baseman Alfredo Reyes put leadoff hitter Damon Dues at second base. Two groundouts later, Dues scored to put the Stormers up 1-0.

David Washington evened things in the bottom of the second with a long solo shot to left, his second homer in as many games, tying the score at 1-1.

Both starters, Michael Horrell for York and Max Green for Lancaster, traded zeroes in the third and fourth innings.

Lancaster DH Joseph Carpenter led off the fifth inning with a double, and with two outs scored on a seeing-eye single through the right side by Dues to break the deadlock.

Niko Hulsizer blasted a two-run homer to left-center field in the sixth inning, and after a Joe Stewart infield single, Horrell was chased from the game trailing 4-1.

Denny Bentley retired all five batters faced in relief and ended the sixth with a pickoff of Stewart, totaling six outs in two innings of work.

York's offense struggled to answer as Green and Stormer relievers Michael McAvene and Scott Engler combined to retire eight straight Revs in between walks by new acquisition Chase Dawson. The Revs threatened to answer in the sixth as Dawson stole second but was left stranded again with Engler punching out a pair to end the frame.

Things started to slip away from York in the top of the eighth as Lancaster managed four runs on four hits against DJ Johnson. The Stormers got a pair of runs on wild pitches, an RBI single from Stewart, and an RBI double from Trace Loehr.

It was all the Stormers needed as York did not manage a hit after Rudy Martin Jr's leadoff single in the third inning, falling 8-1 in the series opener.

York will send Chris Vallimont (4-2, 2.74) to the hill on Saturday to try and right the ship against Lancaster's Matt Swarmer (5-3, 4.16). It is High School Spirit Night presented by WGAL and York College Night featuring Post-Game Fireworks presented by York College of Pennsylvania! Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: Washington's homer was his 33rd of the season, one shy of matching Chris Nowak (2012) for second most in a season in franchise history. It was the 102nd homer of his Atlantic League career, one shy of matching Will Pennyfeather and Ryan Radmanovich for 11th-most all-time. Washington now has 91 RBI on the season, moving past Nate Espy (2007) for eighth on the Revs' single-season list. York falls to 13-3 against Lancaster this season, suffering their first home loss of the season series (6-1).

