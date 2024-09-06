Three Bombs, Strong Five from Fletch Not Enough as Revs Drop Finale

(Staten Island, NY): Aaron Fletcher fired five strong innings, and the York Revolution offense launched three home runs, but it was not enough in a 5-4 rubber match defeat to the Staten Island FerryHawks on Thursday evening at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

York threatened in the first, loading the bases with one out as singles by Rudy Martin Jr and David Washington sandwiched a walk to Zander Wiel. Hawks starter Noe Toribio escaped with a pair of grounders including a force at the plate as York's first opportunity came and went.

Two innings later, the Revs did strike first as Wiel cracked a two-out double to left, setting up Washington who blasted a two-run homer to right, his 32nd of the season for an early 2-0 lead.

Jacob Rhinesmith added another, hammering the first pitch of the fourth inning off the light tower in right for his ninth of the year, increasing the lead to 3-0.

Toribio (3-3) allowed nothing else, however, logging a season-high seven innings while his team pieced together a comeback.

Fletcher held the FerryHawks scoreless through the first four innings and allowed only an unearned run in the fifth as a passed ball set up an RBI ground out by Jackson Loftin to get Staten Island on the board at 3-1.

Things unraveled in the sixth, as Staten Island scored four times off reliever Brett Schulze (1-3) to take the lead. It all started as Pablo Sandoval reached on a leadoff walk, doing so via pitch timer violation on a full count. Luis Castro followed with a single to right, and Alejandro De Aza was credited with a game-tying two-run triple on what seemed to be a fairly routine fly ball to left that appeared to be lost in the lights. Matt Scheffler gave Staten Island a 4-3 lead with an RBI double to deep center. Later in the inning, a two-out error by second baseman Jordy Barley kept the frame alive before a wild pitch by reliever Oliver Garcia brought home what proved to be a crucial insurance run to make it 5-3.

Roldani Baldwin slugged a solo homer to left with one out in the ninth, his third of the season and second in four games since joining the Revs, but Hawks closer Robbie Baker allowed nothing further to pick up his 10th save, following JP Woodward who handled a scoreless eighth out of the FerryHawks bullpen.

Frankie Bartow and Tom Sutera each worked 1-2-3 innings out of the Revs bullpen, both striking out a pair to keep things close.

The Revs return home to host the Lancaster Stormers in a potential playoff preview on Friday at 6:30 p.m. RHP Michael Horrell goes up against Lancaster lefty Max Green in the opener on Ag & Farm Night at WellSpan Park. Promos include a Mechanical Bull presented by Crownstone Equipment, Oven Mitt Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, and Rookie Revs Flag Parade and Field of Dreams. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: York finishes the weeklong home-and-home series against Staten Island 3-4. York scored first for the first time in those seven games. The series loss is just the fourth on the road all season for the Revs, now 15-4-1 in 20 road series with one remaining in the regular season. Washington's 32 home runs rank third in a season in franchise history, now two behind Chris Nowak (2012) for second on the list. It adds to his career high and also marks the 101st homer of his Atlantic League career, 13th most all-time and now two shy of tying Will Pennyfeather and Ryan Radmanovich for 11th. Washington also becomes the eighth player in Revs history to 90 RBI in a season. Along with teammate Donovan Casey who had 96 RBI before having his contract purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington and Casey become the first set of teammates in Revs history to total 90 or more RBI in the same season. Rhinesmith's ninth homer eclipses his total of eight with York from last season, while he now has 39 over the course of his pro career. York pitchers struck out 12 Staten Island hitters for the second consecutive game.

