Pack the Park at Clipper Magazine Stadium to Support the Power Packs Project

September 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster, PA - The Lancaster Stormers are excited to announce Pack the Park Week at Clipper Magazine Stadium from Tuesday, September 10th to Sunday, September 15th. The Stormers are teaming up with the Lancaster community to support the Power Packs Project, an organization dedicated to empowering families by providing them with nutritious ingredients and educational resources to prepare healthy weekend meals for their children.

Fans can be part of this meaningful initiative by donating 4 cans of chicken or tuna, or 4 jars of peanut butter, which will directly benefit local families in need. In return, those who donate will receive a FREE ticket voucher for any Stormers game in 2025 as a thank-you for their generosity!

Donations can be made in two ways:

- At the game: Drop off your donations on your way into any Stormers home game between September 10th and 15th.

- BCF Box Office: You can also bring donations to the BCF Box Office during regular hours, Monday-Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Join the Stormers as we work together to help local families, ensuring kids return to school nourished and ready to learn. Let's pack the park and show Lancaster's commitment to making a difference!

About the Power Packs Project: Power Packs Project provides families with the ingredients and knowledge needed to prepare healthy meals over the weekend, helping ensure that children return to school fed and ready to succeed. By supporting families, the organization strives to improve the health and well-being of the community.

