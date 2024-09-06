Dirty Birds Fall to Long Island 4-1

September 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds dropped game one to Long Island 4-1. Both teams had five hits in the contest, but Charleston came up short.

Adrian Almeida took his fourth loss of the season after allowing three runs in the first two innings. He pitched six innings for the Dirty Birds while striking out seven Ducks. Joan Martinez and Edison Suriel both spun scoreless innings.

Phillip Ervin was the only player with multiple hits and Jared Carr had the only extra base hit for Charleston. Rusber Estrada drove in the sole run with a ground ball to the short stop.

The Dirty Birds look to get their bats hot as they continue their playoff push. Despite the loss, Charleston's magic number for the final playoff spot is four. Game Two against the Ducks is Saturday at 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.