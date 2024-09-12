Stormers' Magic Number Down to 1 with 4 Games Remaining

September 12, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers are on the brink of history! With the team's magic number down to 1, this number reflects the combination of Stormers' victories and Long Island/York losses needed to secure a spot in the playoffs. The Stormers are inching closer to clinching a playoff berth and potentially becoming the first team in Atlantic League history to win three consecutive championships.

Should the Stormers make it to the playoffs, the schedule will be as follows:

DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (best 3/5)

Tuesday, September 17 - Sunday, September 22

Tuesday, 9/17 - Game 1 - HOME vs. York Revolution

Wednesday, 9/18, Game 2 - HOME vs. York Revolution

Friday, 9/20, Game 3 - AT York Revolution

Saturday, 9/21, Game 4 (if necessary) - AT York Revolution

Sunday, 9/22, Game 5 (if necessary) - AT York Revolution

If the Stormers were to win the North Division and advance, the Championship schedule would be as follows:

ALPB CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (best 3/5)

Tuesday, September 24 - Sunday, September 29

Tuesday, 9/24, Game 1 - AT South Division Champion

Wednesday, 9/25, Game 2 - AT South Division Champion

Friday, 9/27, Game 3 - Home vs. South Division Champion

Saturday, 9/28, Game 4 (if necessary) - Home vs. South Division Champion

Sunday, 9/29, Game 5 (if necessary) - Home vs. South Division Champion

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.lancasterstormers.com/tickets- groups/2024-playoff-push/

