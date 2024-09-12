Senger Strong, But Rockers Top Ducks

September 12, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 4-1 on Thursday night in the third game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

A D.J. Burt solo home run to left-center field gave the Rockers a 1-0 lead in the third inning. It stayed that way until the seventh when an RBI double to right field by Michael Martinez and an RBI single up the middle by D.J. Burt made it a 3-0 ballgame.

Ryan Grotjohn scored from third base on a throwing error in the eighth, pushing High Point's lead to four. Long Island cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth on Taylor Kohlwey's RBI single to left field.

Rockers starter Mickey Jannis (3-0) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing eight hits while striking out five. Mitchell Senger (0-2) suffered the loss despite pitching six innings of one-run ball, giving up four hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Jameson McGrane collected his 14th save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Yonny Hernandez led the Ducks offense with three hits and a stolen base. Kohlwey added two hits, an RBI and a walk.

The Ducks and Rockers continue their six-game series on Friday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Waterproof Phone Pouches, courtesy of Sunrise Credit Services, Inc. It's a Tap Room Friday as well, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Tap Room as fans exit the ballpark. Right-hander Sal Romano (2-0, 4.13) gets the start for the Ducks against Rockers lefty Derrick Adams (2-3, 4.38).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 712 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

