Legends Run away in 13-6 Victory over Southern Maryland

September 12, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - On an overcast afternoon the Legends beat Southern Maryland 13-6 on College Night.

Wesley Scott started on the mound for Lexington, Scott entered the game with a 4.50 ERA across seven starts. The Blue Crabs started Ian Kahaloa, this season Kahaloa has made 24 starts with 5.20 ERA. Additionally, Kahaloa has pitched 128 innings, which is the fourth most in the Atlantic League.

Lexington entered the game with a four game winning streak including back-to-back wins against the Blue Crabs. In that stretch the Legends have outscored their opponents by 11 runs.

The Legends opened the game swinging with back-to-back singles and outlegging a defender for a fielder's choice, right fielder Pedro Gonzalez hit a deep sacrifice fly to score the runner from third. Finally, Kahaloa recorded the first out of the inning. However, the bases were reloaded with a walk.

Designated hitter Jacob Barfield tore the game open with a towering home run into the opposing bullpen that evoked a loud roar from the home crowd of over 1,500 fans. Lexington took a quick 5-0 lead after one inning.

In the top of the fourth, Southern Maryland snapped their scoreless spell, Scott allowed a walk to left fielder Anthony Brocato that translated into a two-run homer by third baseman Michael Wielansky. Nonetheless, Scott was able to end the inning without allowing any runs. Lexington remained ahead 5-2 after four innings of play.

After loading the bases for a second time by way of singles and a walk, the Blue Crabs called on the bullpen to relieve Kahaloa. Lefty Trevor McGee took over at the mound, a long shot by center fielder Roberto Gonzalez allowed a runner from third to score on a sacrifice fly. Thankfully for McGee, good fielding by the Blue Crabs resulted in a tag-out double play to end the inning. Despite limiting the damage, Lexington pushed the score to 6-2 through four innings.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Legends were able to reach on a walk by McGee and two back-to-back fielding errors. The last error was committed in right field, allowing the runner to score from second. After a troublesome inning, McGee was able to retire the side. However, Lexington added to their lead and made it a 7-2 lead after six.

The Blue Crabs took over In the top of the seventh, Scott was replaced with Carson Atwood after allowing back-to-back walks to begin the frame. Atwood started strongly by striking out his first two batters faced. However, a wild pitch and a single by second baseman Josh Broughton allowed both runners to score. Lexington was able to record the final out of the inning on a fly out but not without letting Southern Maryland dock their lead to 7-4 entering the middle of the seventh.

Lexington opened the inning hot by knocking four straight singles and scoring two runs. One of those singles was by Barfield, which marked his fifth RBI of the game on two hits. The Legends inflated the score, making it a 9-3 game through seven innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, the bleeding continued for the Blue Crabs. McGee allowed a walk and two singles to load the bases then with two outs a passed ball allowed a run to score from third. Following the passed ball, McGee issued a walk and plunked a Legends batter to bring in another score. Still with the bases loaded, catcher Austin Bates knocked a ground rule double to bring in two more runs. Finally, McGee got a strikeout to end the inning, the Legends extended their lead and took a dominating 13-4 lead.

Righty Nick Gardewine entered the ninth on the bump for Lexington, the former major leaguer allowed a walk and single to begin the frame. A misfire by Gardewine plunked catcher Isaias Quiroz to load the bases. The Blue Crabs continued to push back with a single by Broughton to score a runner. After some trouble with his command, Gardewine forced a ground ball double play but still allowed a run. Finally, a fly out sealed the game.

Southern Maryland's miniature rally was not enough to overcome the Legends lead. Lexington walked away with a 13-6 triumph. This win gives the Legends their fifth consecutive win and puts them one win away from a series victory over Southern Maryland.

The Legends play Southern Maryland again tomorrow on Friday, Sept. 13. First pitch is slated for 7 PM and fireworks will be on display following the game. Get your tickets at LexingtonLegends.com.

