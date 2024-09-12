Rockers Keep Hopes Alive with 4-1 Victory

September 12, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - The High Point Rockers won their third straight game, defeating the Long Island Ducks 4-1 on Thursday night to keep the Rockers' postseason hopes alive. D.J. Burt drove in a pair of runs to lead High Point's offensive charge.

With Charleston losing at Gastonia on Thursday afternoon, the Rockers inched closer to earning the Atlantic League's wild card spot in the playoffs. The Rockers can earn the league's wild card berth if Gastonia wins the next three games against Charleston. That would give Gastonia both the first and second half South Division pennants. In that case, the next team to get into the playoffs would be the Rockers who have the league's third-best full season overall record.

But in order for the wild card team to get an invite, Gastonia will need to defeat Charleston three more times over the weekend.

The Rockers took care of their end with Thursday night's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

High Point opened the scoring with a run in the third against Long Island starter Mitchell Senger (L, 0-2). D.J. Burt hit a solo homer, putting the Rockers up 1-0.

High Point extended its lead in the top of the seventh when Quincy Nieporte doubled just inside the left field line and then scored on Michael Martinez's double to right center to put the Rockers in front 2-0. Burt then knocked in his second run as he lined a single up the middle as Martinez came around to score to put the Rockers on top 3-0.

The Rockers opened up a 4-0 gap in the eighth when Ryan Grotjohn drew a walk from Long Island reliever Al Alburquerque. Ben Aklinski's grounder to short resulted in a throw to second that Grotjohn beat to put two runners on. Grotjohn moved to third when Evan Edwards grounded to first. When Edwards tried to steal second, catcher Aaron Antonini throw to second sailed into center field for an error, allowing Grotjohn to score.

High Point starter Mickey Jannis (W, 3-0) went five innings, scattering eight hits while shutting out the Ducks on five strikeouts. Dakota Chalmers threw shutout the Ducks through the sixth and seventh innings while striking out three.

Long Island broke up the shutout in the bottom of the eighth against High Point reliever Will Carter. Antonini singled and was replaced by pinch-runner J.C. Encarnacion. Encarnacion stole second and third then scored on a single by Taylor Kohlwey before Carter pitched himself out of trouble.

Burt was the only Rocker with two hits on the night. Long Island was led by Yonny Hernandez who had three hits while Kohlwey had a pair of hits and the lone RBI.

On Friday, the Rockers will send lefty Derrick Adams (2-3, 4.37 ERA) to the mound to face Ducks' righty Sal Romano (2-0, 4.12 ERA).

NOTES: Thursday's win was Mickey Jannis' 18th win as a Rocker, extending his career wins record.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.