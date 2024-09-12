Downtown York's Holiday Season Gets 3 Million Times Brighter

(York, Pa.) - Over 3 million festive lights will brighten WellSpan Park this holiday season as a major new holiday event comes to downtown York. With added holiday-themed entertainment and family-focused attractions, Bright Nights is a captivating new holiday experience for the York community. The event opens November 15 and runs six nights a week through December 30.

Presented in partnership with the Powder Mill Foundation, Downtown Inc, Give Local York, and Fox 43, the event also has a significant fundraising and charity aspect. $1.00 from every ticket sold will benefit Give Local York, and the event is home base for "Give Local for the Holidays," which will highlight the work of non-profits in the Give Local York family and collect donations to support them throughout the event.

Bright Nights is also supported by a grant from Explore York for marketing outside of the York area to bring new visitors and their economic impact to York County during the holiday season (see below for more information on the tourism grant program).

"Bright Nights is the essence of what we do at WellSpan Park," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "It rolls together affordable family experiences and helping our neighbors, at the most festive time of the year. What could be better?"

Attendees at Bright Nights will experience a spectacular new version of the ballpark they usually enjoy on a warm summer day. The front Brooks Robinson Plaza will sparkle in lights and will feature a polar bear slide, snow globe selfie station and children's activities such as ornament making, holiday crafts, and letters to Santa.

Entering the ballpark, guests will make a circuit, including circling the field itself, viewing not just the building coated in lights but encountering a series of scenes in holiday lights including Santa Land, Nature's Garden, and the Twelve Days of Christmas. An array of lights will dance to holiday music, and a 40-foot tree on the infield will anchor the scene.

Rotating entertainment inside WellSpan Park will include Santa and his elves many nights, live reindeer, visits from Anna and Elsa of Frozen fame, and much more. The entire entertainment schedule will be available closer to the event launch on the event website - www.brightnightsyork.com.

The Revolution is also collaborating with York County's Christmas Magic event at Rocky Ridge Park to double the fun for holiday-light fans offering ticket purchasers of one event a discount offer for the other. "We think there is plenty of holiday cheer to go around in York County," said Revs President Eric Menzer. "Christmas Magic is a great York County tradition, and we're excited to build on it for York County families."

Bright Nights is open Sunday and Tuesday - Thursday from 5:00 - 9:00 and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 - 10:00*. Ticket prices for Bright Nights are $15 for adults and $10 for youth ages 4-12, with kids 3 and under admitted free, and free parking. Advance purchase of tickets is encouraged to avoid the $2.00 day-of-purchase surcharge.

*Except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

